First Trailer For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Teases Red Hulk & Finally Addresses The Giant Elephant In The MCU

release is right around the corner. Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are returning to Hall H, and the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has arrived. It looks promising and shows signs that the MCU might be back on the right track.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

About That Giant Eternal Left Frozen In The Indian Ocean