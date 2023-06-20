Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As many celebrated Juneteenth across the nation, Candace Owens went on to trash the holiday—and received some serious backlash after her comments.

On Monday (June 19th), numerous celebrations were being held across the United States to celebrate Juneteenth, which marks its second year of becoming a federal holiday. Owens, known for making a slew of incendiary remarks targeting Black people and other marginalized groups, went on Twitter and wrote: “Juneteenth is still ghetto and made up. Hope everyone enjoys it!”

She has railed against Juneteenth before on Twitter, having “described it as ’emotional programming for black people that choose to opt in to the perpetual victim mentality,” according to a report by Newsweek. “Juneteenth is soooo lame. Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American,” she stated at the time. While there was the usual gaggle of right-wing advocates and online bigots who responded to her tweet applauding her appalling statement, the rude remarks didn’t go unchallenged for long. Some took it upon themselves to educate Owens on the history of the day, sharing informative articles and links. Many decided to pull up and tell Owens all about herself in a wild and witty fashion, with a few of her followers actually siding with supporters of the holiday.

Here’s a sampling of some of the more entertaining clap backs served up to Candace Owens online. Maybe next time she might reconsider putting her foot in her mouth about the significance of the day – but we doubt it.

Candace Owens Trashes Juneteenth, Twitter Claps Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com