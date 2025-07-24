Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Politics

Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron Hit Candace Owens With A Well-Deserved Defamation Lawsuit, X Is Rooting For Them To Bankrupt Her

Published on July 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Candace Owens Sued For Claiming Brigitte Macron Is A Man

Source: Getty Images / Candace Ownes / Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron

Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron have had enough of Candace Owens constantly spewing falsehoods about the French President’s wife.

On Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte hit back at right-wing talking head, Candace Owens, filing a defamation lawsuit for repeatedly falsely claiming that Macron’s wife “is in fact a man.”

According to the 22-page civil suit, the Macrons are accusing Owens of defamation, alleging that since March 2024, she has “used this false statement” about Brigitte Macron “to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.”

Per CNBC:

“Owens disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers,” the lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court says.

“And rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base,” says the suit, which notes that Brigitte Macron bore three children from her first husband.

The complaint says that Owens’ allegedly knowingly false statements about the Macrons include claims that they are blood relatives who have committed incest, and that President Macron was chosen to be President as part of a CIA-operated program or “similar mind-control program.”

Candace Owens Says She Is Not Shutting Up

Owens has responded to the Macrons’ lawsuit through a statement from her PR sent exclusively to Deadline

“Candace Owens is not shutting up,” the rep said to the website. “This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist. Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It’s America. Candace will address everything on her show today, where she will continue to express her First Amendment rights.”

Social media is rooting for the Macrons and hopes they take every single penny from the edgeless conservative.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron Hit Candace Owens With A Well-Deserved Defamation Lawsuit, X Is Rooting For Them To Bankrupt Her  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More from Black America Web
Trending
FOX's Accused - Season One
Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death: 8 y/o Daughter Survived Drowning

7 Items
Shop

Cleanse & Soothe: 7 Scalp Care Products to Refresh A Dry, Itchy Mane

Style & Fashion

Michelle Williams Is Absolute Perfection In Fun & Flirty Birthday Photo Shoot

20 Items
Entertainment

Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

Pop Culture

The Wilson Family Just Kicked Off The NFL Season Giving Us The Timeline Cleanse We Didn’t Know We Needed

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
60 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close