Welp, it happened — Candace Owens has come to glory on the disastrous display of incompetence and non-leadership that is President Donald Trump. That’s right, one of Trump’s most loyal Sunken Place correspondents has had enough of her MAGA messiah, and now she’s “embarrassed” to have ever supported him.

During a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Owens revealed that she is no longer a Trump supporter, largely due to the president ordering B-2 bombers to strike three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, butting the U.S.’s nose into the Israel-Iran conflict. (So, you know, not because Trump is a bigoted propagandist who appears to regularly pick and choose when the U.S. Constitution applies to his office. He had to be a warmonger on top of all that for Candace to finally give up on him.)

“He’s been a chronic disappointment. And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn’t going to happen, and it is happening,” Owens said.

The ex-Daily Wire commentator also suggested that Trump wasn’t even pulling the strings when he ordered the bombing — which may or may not have actually destroyed Iran’s nuclear weapon capabilities — and that the president is actually following the marching orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This was not Trump’s decision; it was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision,” Owens said. “And that is the reason that he did it. We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop.”

Anyway, Owens’ about-face on Trump has resulted in mixed reactions on social media. Some are actually praising her for finally seeing the truth, while others are collectively side-eyeing her for trying to get back into the cookout. Then there are the MAGA supporters, who are turning on her faster than Trump turned on Fox News for accurately reporting his poll numbers.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Candace Owens Flips & Feels “Embarrassed” She Ever Supported Trump, X Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

