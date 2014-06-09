Calvin Richardson 6-9-14

Amazon.com Widgets Grammy nominated R&B recording artist, Calvin Richardson, is set to release his first studio album in four years this winter 2014 on BMG/Primary Wave. The first single is entitled “We Gon’ Love Tonight” and the song is a great preview of the sexy, smooth vibe that the entire album delivers. The “Prince of Soul” has been in the studio working closely with R&B/Soul veteran Eric Benet, who produced the new album and the music that they’ve created together has hints of some of Richardson’s biggest influences such as Sam Cooke, Bobby Womack, Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, and K-Ci and Jojo.

Born and raised in Monroe North Carolina, Calvin Richardson had a very musical upbringing, singing in his mother’s local gospel group as a young boy. Later, Richardson broke onto the music scene as a part of the R&B group Undacova, but then went on to launch his solo career in 1999 with the release of his gritty, neo-soul debut solo album Country Boy, which sold over 100,000 units. In 2003, Richardson released his sophomore album “2:35”, which he named after his child’s time of birth and then later also released the US R&B chart topping album, When Love Comes (2008), and the Grammy nominated tribute album to Bobby Womack, Facts of Life: The Soul of Bobby Womack (2009), which coincided with Womack being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as his most recent album America’s Most Wanted (2010). As a songwriter, Richardson also co-wrote Charlie Wilson’s 2009 Grammy nominated song, “There Goes My Baby” along with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Daryl Simmons. The soul singer-songwriter has also collaborated with artists such as Angie Stone, Raphael Saadiq, Chico DeBarge, Claudette Ortiz, K-Ci and JoJo, among many others.

In addition to his music career, Calvin Richardson has joined the cast of the upcoming reality series “Come Back Kings” with Ed Lover, Horace Brown, Jeff Sanders, Jameio, Mr. Cheeks and Black Rob.

Get Social with Calvin Richardson

Website:www.iamcalvinrichardson.com

Follow Calvin Richardson on Facebook

Follow Calvin Richardson on Twitter