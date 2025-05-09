Byron Scott Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl At Her High School in 1987

In a lawsuit, the former NBA coach and player has been accused of assaulting a teen back in 1987 when he was 26 and she was 15.

The suit was first filed in December 2022, when Allen fought to remain a John Doe. But last August, a judge denied his request. Then, last week, the accuser’s lawyer filed an amendment revealing his name, which has led to newfound public scrutiny.

The then-teen is still anonymous and alleges the assault came when the Los Angeles Lakers were visiting

Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles to film an instructional video in the gym and meet with parents and staff.

According to ESPN , she says that’s when “she was sexually assaulted by Byron Scott in a locked janitor’s closet in the high school gymnasium.”

Scott’s not denying he was intimate with the woman, but his lawyer, Linda Bauermeister, argues that he thought she was at least 18 years old.

“Our client is devastated by this complaint,” Bauermeister said in a statement. “Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family.”

The school is also named in the lawsuit, claiming it was negligent for failing to keep the teenager safe. Scott and Allen are being asked to pay over $25,000 in damages, expecting both parties to pay for her legal fees and loss of earnings.

Scott got his start in basketball when the Lakers selected him fourth overall in 1983. Known as a role player, he played during LA’s Showtime era, winning three NBA championships.

After retiring in 1998, he made the leap into coaching with the Sacramento Kings before stints with the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and back to the Los Angeles Lakers. According to his Instagram profile , he now coaches in the Philippines.

He and his first wife Anita Scott —who he was married to during the alleged assault— divorced in 2014 and is currently married to Cece Gutierrez, who has appeared on Basketball Wives.

See social media’s reaction to the allegations below.