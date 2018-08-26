Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 22 hours ago
Breaking The Internet with #WeeDetroit on Social Media [Photos & Videos] was originally published on kissdetroit.com
It’s a party #weedetroit A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT
Ain't nobody messing with my Auntie! @jeniferlewisforreal #WEEDetroit #1059kissfm A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT
A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT
Blackstreet! #WEEDetroit A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT
A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT
@yolandaadams at #weedetroit A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:15am PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:15am PDT
#Repost @randimyles2go Some of us got the memo some of us did not. #weedetroit ‘Bout to do this thing! The doors of @triumphdetroit are open! A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:28am PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:28am PDT
Thank you @triumphdetroit Doors are open but you can still make it @cobocenter #WeeDetroit tickets are $30 at the door so come thru it’s still early A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:32am PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:32am PDT
@yolandaadams the battle is not yours #weedetroit @cobocenter #yolandaadams A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:34am PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:34am PDT
Catch Zane at #weedetroit seminars at 2pm & 5pm today. Come thru NOW doors are open tickets are only $30 A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:16am PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:16am PDT
Doors are open and tickets are only $30 at the doors. It’s still early and we have a full day of speakers, entertainment, seminars, shopping in our Marketplace vendors, Meet&Greets with @im.angelabassett @jeniferlewisforreal @jayrellis @williemoorejrlive and sooo much more. Come through because you don’t want to miss this all day event 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #weedetroit A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:26am PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:26am PDT
#Repost @fantaseeblu #WeeDetroit with Griff @2trillion and Ms. Praise @randimyles2go ! @1059kiss #DetroitPraiseNetwork A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:22am PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:22am PDT
#Repost @1059kiss The amazing @jeniferlewisforreal is dropping gems and keeping us in tears at #weedetroit A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:47am PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:47am PDT
#Repost @2trillion @jeniferlewisforreal had me ROLLIN!!! Wait until you hear the interview lol #WeeDetroit @praisedetroit @getuperica mornings with @imericacampbell - #2trillion #GRIFF A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:49am PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:49am PDT
@sybilzpix talks to Griff @2trillion about why he loves #weedetroit A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:51am PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:51am PDT
#Repost @1059kiss @iamjasminesanders behind the scenes with keynote speaker @im.angelabassett #weedetroit A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT
A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT
Teddy Riley is in the building y'all! #WEEDetroit #jamohjamteddyjamforme #1059kissfm A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT
A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT
My 1 and only STAN moment: 🗣I INTERVIEWED #ANGELABASSETT Y’ALL👏🏾👏🏾!! And peep how tight our hands are 👀?!.... She Luuuh me ❤️😂😍 #LifeMADE #DatsMySoror🐘 #DST #WeeDetroit #WomensEmpowerment #Hot1075 A post shared by OwwOwww (@djangelbaby) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT
A post shared by OwwOwww (@djangelbaby) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT
Celebrating the Queen #weedetroit A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT
Empowerment can be transferred from one to another @im.angelabassett #weedetroit A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT
Our amazing #weedetroit keynote speaker @im.angelabassett A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT
@queennaija on the #weedetroit stage A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT
A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT
@jayrellis talks misconception of black men #weedetroit A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT
A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT
Willie Moore, Jr about to smash! #FlatOut @williemoorejrlive #williemoorejr #WEEDetroit #cobo #womensempowerment2018 #womensempowerment #thebestpopcorn #tastethegoodness #makingitpop A post shared by jettasgourmetpopcorn (@jettasgourmetpopcorn) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT
A post shared by jettasgourmetpopcorn (@jettasgourmetpopcorn) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT
Backstage at Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 with Jennifer Lewis, the mother of Black Hollywood #WEEDetroit A post shared by Evrod Cassimy (@evrodcassimy) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:30pm PDT
A post shared by Evrod Cassimy (@evrodcassimy) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:30pm PDT
Love it when a plan comes together....#WEEDETROIT #radioonelife #goteddy A post shared by Wendy (@djtigermom) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT
A post shared by Wendy (@djtigermom) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT
@radioonelife in this thang!!! #WEEDetroit @darlenemccoy and @williemoorejrlive | @praisedetroit @cityofdetroit @getuperica with @imericacampbell A post shared by 2trillion (@2trillion) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT
A post shared by 2trillion (@2trillion) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT
Teddy Riley on the #weedetroit stage A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT
A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT
Black Girl Magic w| my Auntie Angela💕 #WEEDetroit A post shared by Bad Girl Of Radio ® HOT 107.5 (@allythepub) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT
A post shared by Bad Girl Of Radio ® HOT 107.5 (@allythepub) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT
When a plan comes together and Teddy Riley is happy! What a great day even though I missed much of it because I'm always running and working hard.... 2019?? #WEEDETROIT #radioonelife #photobomb A post shared by Wendy (@djtigermom) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:28am PDT
A post shared by Wendy (@djtigermom) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:28am PDT
Join us on social media all day at 👉🏽 #WeeDetroit A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:41am PDT
A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:41am PDT