Breaking The Internet with #WeeDetroit on Social Media [Photos & Videos]

Posted 22 hours ago

1.

It’s a party #weedetroit

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

2.

Ain't nobody messing with my Auntie! @jeniferlewisforreal #WEEDetroit #1059kissfm

A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on

3.

Blackstreet! #WEEDetroit

A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on

4.

@yolandaadams at #weedetroit

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

5.

6.

7.

@yolandaadams the battle is not yours #weedetroit @cobocenter #yolandaadams

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

@sybilzpix talks to Griff @2trillion about why he loves #weedetroit

A post shared by Praise Detroit (@praisedetroit) on

14.

15.

Teddy Riley is in the building y'all! #WEEDetroit #jamohjamteddyjamforme #1059kissfm

A post shared by Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) on

16.

17.

Celebrating the Queen #weedetroit

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

18.

19.

Our amazing #weedetroit keynote speaker @im.angelabassett

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

20.

@queennaija on the #weedetroit stage

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on

21.

@jayrellis talks misconception of black men #weedetroit

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on

22.

23.

24.

Love it when a plan comes together....#WEEDETROIT #radioonelife #goteddy

A post shared by Wendy (@djtigermom) on

25.

26.

Teddy Riley on the #weedetroit stage

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

27.

Black Girl Magic w| my Auntie Angela💕 #WEEDetroit

A post shared by Bad Girl Of Radio ® HOT 107.5 (@allythepub) on

28.

29.

Join us on social media all day at 👉🏽 #WeeDetroit

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on

Close