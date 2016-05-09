Blushhh Music is a hip hop and R&B trio established in 2013 by Grammy Award winning manager Mathew Knowles. The groups’ best known line up is comprised by Sunnie, Tali, and Bunni Ray. These girls are trendsetters doing what has never been done before taking the hip hop scene back to the 90’s with their new single “Old School Back“.

Blushhh Music’s debut album “Old School Hip Hop Past, Present and Future” embodies a collaboration of 90’s hip hop, music today and what we can look forward to from Blushhh. The album is filled with upbeat tracks along with a few mid tempos to really capture the versatility of their unique sound which includes two rappers and vocalist.

Sunnie, the Woodland Hills, California native moved to Houston around the age 6 and quickly found a passion in writing rhymes and poetry. This young MC’s musical influences include Mc Lyte, Lauryn Hill, and Tupac. She graciously shares the stage with songstress Tali and Rapper Bunnie Ray. Tali, who is a Houston native incorporates her Colombian roots through her lyrics and style, complementing the rap duo with her powerful vocals. Bunnie Ray, who is the newest member of the group is also is from Houston, TX. She delivers fierce energy with her high pitch, sassy swagger and fast rhymes. Throughout this incredible album you will hear the influence of artist like Selena, Destiny’s Child and Left eye.

Blushhh is due to perform at the 2016 Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair which takes place at Market Square in San Antonio, TX. The girls will also take the stage at the 2016 SXSW Gryndfest showcase in Austin, TX. Check out the links below for updates on Blushhh Music and Music World Entertainment.