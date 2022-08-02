Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean and Blueface’s rocky relationship has been seen all over social media in recent months.

Now, a video of the two in a physical altercation is circulating on social media and people are more concerned about their toxic relationship.

In the video seen on TMZ, the two can be seen fighting on the streets in what appears to be in Hollywood.

Social media is weighing in and sharing their opinions.

Check out reactions below:

Footage Of Blueface and Chrisean In A Physical Altercation Surfaces, Twitter Reacts was originally published on 92q.com