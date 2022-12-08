Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As the year of 2022 comes to an end, Black people and more specifically Black Women have continued to make positive monumental moments in history around the world!

From Susan M. Collins, Ph.D, the first Black woman to serve as the president and CEO of a Federal bank and Attorney Rachael Rollins officially became the first Black women to ever occupy this title in Massachusetts to Quinta Brunson, Deborah Cox and so many others! There are a lot of accomplishments to celebrate this year!

Checkout the list below of 12 Black Women who made history in 2022!

12 Black Women Who Made History In 2022