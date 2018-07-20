Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s Swirly Italian Vacation

Posted July 20, 2018

Oh the drama!

Recently, Michael B. Jordan was spotted on a boat during his Italian vacation surrounded by three bikini-clad white women…and of course, Black Twitter damn near exploded!

So much so, that the “Black Panther” actor made a video trying to reassure his fans that he likes all “milk, I like chocolate milk, I like almond milk, strawberry milk,”and even “cinnamon toast crunch milk.” That, and he said Italy just doesn’t have a lot of Black women. *insert side-eye*

Not surprisingly, his explanation didn’t help his case, leaving his fans even more divided then before. See for yourself how the debate unfolded on social media.

