All of The Stars: The Cast & Crew of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Hit The Purple Carpet At World Premiere

It’s almost time to head back to Wakanda. Before fans embark on what will most definitely be an emotional journey, the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shined at the film’s world premiere.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few weeks from its November 11, 2022 release, but before it arrives, the cast and crew hit Los Angeles to celebrate the film’s completion after what seemed like a grueling process.

Wakanda Forever is the follow-up film to Marvel Studios’ mega-successful film, Black Panther. Before film cameras started rolling, director Ryan Coogler was met with a challenge when his lead star, and friend Chadwick Boseman, tragically passed away after privately battling colorectal cancer.

Coogler quickly reworked the story and script to address Boseman’s absence, but that wasn’t the only issue the film met. There was an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Letitia Wright was injured during filming, leading to halted production.

But that’s in the past. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, and those involved with making the film were in Hollywood and on the purple carpet at the world premiere.

All of The Stars Were On Hand To Celebrate Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Alex Livinalli, and Mabel Cadena, and more rounded out the film’s cast.

Film making crew in attendance included Ryan Coogler (directed by/screenplay by), Joe Robert Cole (screenplay by), Kevin Feige and Nate Moore (producers), Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso (executive producers), and Ludwig Göransson (music by/score produced by/songs produced by) and Ruth E. Carter (costume designer).

Rihanna, who is featured on the movie’s official soundtrack with her Tems-written lead single “Lift Me Up,” was also in attendance with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

Other Notables In Attendance

Other notable stars on hand were Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Regé-Jean Page (Secret Invasion), Jeffrey Wright (What If?), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and more.

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, was also on hand to witness the film that Ryan Coogler and the cast have called a tribute to the late actor.

You can peep photos from the Wakanda Forever world premiere in the gallery below.

