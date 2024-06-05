Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This week we have a specially curated ‘What To Watch’ film list. As we continue our Black Music Month celebration, this week our watch list is dedicated to the Black music centric movies we love. Check out a list of 25 of our favorite music -centric films inside.

From classic musical films like The Wiz starring iconic talents Diana Ross and Michael Jackson to new biopic movies like Bob Marley: One Love, this week’s film list is filled with musical movies you will adore.

There are a number of scripted films that follow the lives of some of our favorite entertainers like Ray Charles, The Jackson 5, The Clark Sisters and Biggie. There are also films that follow fictional entertainers that most fans wouldn’t believe aren’t real. From Dream Girls to The Five Heartbeats, fans know and love these songs as if they were really on Billboard’s top-charting list.

Whatever genre you desire, there’s something for every fan. From comedy, drama and documentary music centric films, this week’s list has options for the music and film buff in you.

This watch list includes Fighting Temptations, starring Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding, Jr. with fictitious gospel choir hits that light up our lives. Though the film comes with its fair share of drama, it has humor that is sure to entertain the entire family.

We have also included the Oscar award-winning documentary Summer of Soul, which follows the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival celebrating Black history, culture, music, and fashion.

Check out the trailers for our specially curated What To Watch film list celebrating Black Music Month below:

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Celebrates Black Music Month With 25 Music-Centric Movies was originally published on globalgrind.com