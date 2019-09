Black Music Honors 2019, hosted by Rickey Smiley and LeToya Luckett, was full of great surprises!

Taped at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, the 2-hour TV special honored Xscape who received the Urban Music Icon Award for the platinum selling quartet group’s 25 years in the industry, and Yolanda Adams who received the Gospel Music Icon Award. Arrested Development, Tamia and Freddie Jackson also received awards. As far as performances go, Avery Wilson, Dee-1, Jade Novah, Travis Greene, Jekalyn Carr, Naughty By Nature, June’s Diary, Keke Wyatt, Kelly Price, Le’Andria Johnson, Melanie Fiona, MAJOR., 702 and more put on a good show you’ll be able to catch on Bounce TV on Sunday, October 20 at 12 p.m. EST!

Here’s a look at some exclusive photos from the night…

Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com