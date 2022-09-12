Black Excellence on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmys was an amazing night for many of our favorite actors, but you had to be blind to miss all of the black excellence at this year’s award show.
Sheryl Lee Ralph brought the house down winning her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series on ‘Abbott Elementary’, Zendaya won Lead Actress for her work on ‘Euphoria’, Lizzo won for Outstanding Competiton Program ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls’, and Jerrod Carmichael won for writing ‘Rothaniel’.
And they all did it looking amazing! Check who wore what at the 74th Emmys!
1. Laverne Cox wearing Jean Paul Gultier by Olivier RousteingSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Laverne Cox arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,outdoors,event,awards ceremony,red carpet event,colors,annual primetime emmy awards,laverne cox,microsoft theater – los angeles,2022,2020 – 2029
2. Jerrod Carmichael revealed that he was wearing Diddy’s fur coatSource:Getty
US comedian Jerrod Carmichael arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,comedian,award,human interest,emmy awards,jerrod carmichael – actor,microsoft theater – los angeles
3. Issa Rae arriving at the EmmysSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Issa Rae arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,outdoors,event,awards ceremony,red carpet event,colors,annual primetime emmy awards,issa rae,microsoft theater – los angeles,2022,2020 – 2029
4. Quinta Brunson wearing Dolce And GabbanaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,emmy awards,quinta brunson,microsoft theater – los angeles
5. Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Brandon BlackwoodSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – September 12, 2022 – Sheryl Lee Ralph arriving at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual primetime emmy awards,sheryl lee ralph,microsoft theater – los angeles
6. Colman Domingo wearing Dolce And GabbanaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Colman Domingo attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,emmy awards,colman domingo,microsoft theater – los angeles
7. Kerry Washington wearing Elie SaabSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Kerry Washington Black attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,emmy awards,kerry washington,microsoft theater – los angeles
8. Lizzo wearing Giambatista ValliSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Lizzo, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,award,winning,journalist,emmy awards,press room,winners’ room,microsoft theater – los angeles,lizzo – musician,lizzo’s watch out for the big grrrls
9. 74th Primetime Emmy Awards host Kenan ThompsonSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – September 12, 2022 – Kenan Thompson arriving at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual primetime emmy awards,kenan thompson,microsoft theater – los angeles
10. Angela Bassett arrives for the 74th Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
Actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actress,california,city of los angeles,award,human interest,emmy awards,angela bassett,microsoft theater – los angeles
11. Zendaya wearing ValentioSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Zendaya arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,outdoors,event,awards ceremony,red carpet event,colors,annual primetime emmy awards,zendaya coleman,microsoft theater – los angeles,2022,2020 – 2029
12. Trevor Noah arriving at the EmmysSource:Getty
South African television host Trevor Noah arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,award,human interest,television host,emmy awards,trevor noah,microsoft theater – los angeles
13. Rosario Dawson arriving at the EmmysSource:Getty
Rosario Dawson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,award,human interest,emmy awards,rosario dawson,microsoft theater – los angeles
14. John Legend wearing GucciSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: John Legend arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,outdoors,event,awards ceremony,red carpet event,colors,annual primetime emmy awards,john legend,microsoft theater – los angeles,2022,2020 – 2029
15. Robin Thede arriving at the EmmysSource:Getty
US comedian Robin Thede arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,comedian,award,human interest,emmy awards,microsoft theater – los angeles