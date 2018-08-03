Black Don’t Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Posted August 3, 2018

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-AVENGERS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Maybe it’s our glorious melanin or infinite magic, but it’s no secret that Black women just don’t age, and when we do we do gloriously. We’ll be 40-years-old looking like we’re just out of college.

From Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 30 famous sistas that continue to prove that we barely ever crack, if at all.

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

