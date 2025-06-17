Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Source: E. JASON WAMBSGANS / Getty
Updated June 17, 2025, 11:00 a.m.
R. Kelly’s legal team claims the R&B singer suffered a medication overdose last week while in federal custody, allegedly due to actions taken by prison staff. In a court filing submitted on June 17 and obtained by USA TODAY, attorneys for Kelly argue that he was given an “overdose quantity” of medication on June 12 while being held in solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina.
The 58-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, reportedly collapsed in his cell the following day and was hospitalized at Duke University Hospital in Durham. His legal team claims he was forcibly discharged from the hospital against medical advice before undergoing a necessary surgery for blood clots in his lungs. According to the filing, armed officers removed him from the facility and returned him to solitary confinement.
The Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
Kelly’s lawyers say he had been placed in isolation on June 10, two days before the alleged overdose, after they filed an emergency motion warning of a supposed plot by prison officials to have him harmed by another inmate. They describe his June 13 episode as severe: Kelly felt faint, collapsed, crawled to his cell door, and lost consciousness before being taken to the hospital.
The filing states that doctors at Duke recommended a two-week stay for surgery, but officers intervened. “His life is in jeopardy,” his lawyers wrote, claiming the Bureau of Prisons is “letting it happen.”
Federal prosecutors strongly refuted the accusations, calling them “fanciful,” “theatrical,” and procedurally flawed. They argue the motion disrespects Kelly’s victims and portrays him as a “master manipulator.”
Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, with an additional 20-year sentence imposed for related charges.
From sports to politics to entertainment, keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2024
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
was originally published on
92q.com
1. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care
2. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter
3. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation
4. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia
5. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death
6. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever
7. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award
8. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke
9. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms
10. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo
11. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet
12. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies
13. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
14. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school
15. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer
16. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse
17. Diddy’s Lawyers Fight to Remove Kid Cudi’s Testimony About Porsche Fire
18. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs
19. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together
20. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy
21. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University
22. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.
23. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed
24. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts
25. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex
26. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans
27. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol
28. Halle Bailey Seeks Protection From DDG, Alleges Abuse
29. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles
30. Cassie testifies at Diddy’s trial
31. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident
32. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set
33. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress
34. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE
35. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House
36. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent
37. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft
38. Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle
39. Shannon Sharpe Accused of Rape in $50 Million Lawsuit
40. Brian Steel joins Diddy’s defense team
41. Gayle Kings makes her way to space
42. Vybz Kartel shuts the Barclays center down
43. Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors
44. Toni Braxton and Birdman allegedly tied the knot?
45. Soulja Boy to pay over $4 million in damages for sexual assault and battery case
46. Warner Bros To Revamp 1992 Blockbuster hit ‘The Bodyguard’
47. Detroit Rapper Sada Baby Arrested on Drug Warrant
48. Lebron James becomes first male athlete with own Ken Doll
49. Nicki Minaj named Billboard’s best female rapper of all time
50. Juju Watkins named AP women’s college basketball player of the year
51. Tamar Braxton Claps back at Jessie Woo
52. Sean Kingston And his mother, Janice Turner, found guilty on all five charges in wire fraud trial
53. Deion Sanders signs a 5-year, $54 million contract extension
54. Judge Dismisses Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Against Diddy
55. Juju Watkins Suffers Torn ACL
56. Are Sherri & Nia Long Beefing?
57. Sauce Walka Shot In Downtown Memphis
58. Yella Beezy Arrested For Capital Murder
59. Lil Durk Hints At Marriage To India Royale In New Single
60. Boosie Announces Scholarship To Honor Caleb Wilson
61. Fivio Foreign Has Been Jailed Since January
62. Jonathan Majors seemingly admits to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari
63. UMG Files To Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit
64. DK Metcalf announces engagement to Normani
65. DC bids farewell to Black Lives Matter Plaza
66. Wendy Williams Passes Capacity Exam
67. Wendy Williams taken by ambulance after dropping desperate note from NYC window begging for help
68. Doechii Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
69. Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Diddy Lawsuit
70. Druski Named In Diddy Lawsuit
71. DDG Calls Halle Bailey Out Alleging He Hasn’t Seen Baby Halo In A Month
72. Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai Seemingly Confirm They Have a Baby Together
73. Amber Rose Addresses Joseline Incident On College Hill
74. Queen Latifah Performs During Quincy Jones Tribute At The Oscars
75. Oprah & Whoopi Goldberg Pay Tribute To Quincy Jones At The Oscars
76. Doja Cat Performs Diamonds Are Forever During James Bond Tribute At The Oscars
77. Paul Tazewell Becomes The First Black Man To Win Best Costume Design At The Oscars
78. Gervonta Davis & Lamont Roach’s Fight Ends In Equal Draw
79. Paige Hurd & Rocye O’Neal Announce Engagement
80. RHOP Star Karen Huger Sentenced To Two Years In Prison With One Suspended
81. The Wayans Family Accepts Hall of Fame NAACP Image Award
82. Kamala Harris Delivers Powerful Speech At NAACP Awards
83. Simon Guobadia Gets Detained By ICE
84. Cassie Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3 With Husband
85. Diddy Loses A Lawyer Ahead Of His Trial
86. Kodak Black, Tiger Woods & More Attend Black History Month Event At White House
87. Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Announce Engagement
88. Kendrick Lamar Makes Hip-Hop History With Three of the Top 10 Albums on the Billboard 200
89. Kevin Hart Shows Up & Shows Out As the first on court-emcee for the NBA Allstar Game
90. JAY-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissed, Sues Tony Buzbee For Defamation
91. Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed Towards Divorce
92. Real Housewives of Potomac Star Ashley Darby Finalizes Divorce
93. The Philadelphia Eagles Dominate The Kansas City Chiefs & Win The Super Bowl
94. Samuel L. Jackson Joins Kendrick For His Halftime Performance
95. Kendrick Lamar & SZA Perform At Super Bowl LIX Halftime
96. Jon Batiste Sings The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIX
97. Ledisi Sings Lift Every Voice & Sing At Super Bowl LIX
98. Randy Moss’ Emotional Return to NFL Countdown
99. No More BMF? 50 Cent Beefs With Lil Meech & Big Meech