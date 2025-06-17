Listen Live
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Published on June 17, 2025

Updated June 17, 2025, 11:00 a.m.

R. Kelly’s legal team claims the R&B singer suffered a medication overdose last week while in federal custody, allegedly due to actions taken by prison staff. In a court filing submitted on June 17 and obtained by USA TODAY, attorneys for Kelly argue that he was given an “overdose quantity” of medication on June 12 while being held in solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina.

The 58-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, reportedly collapsed in his cell the following day and was hospitalized at Duke University Hospital in Durham. His legal team claims he was forcibly discharged from the hospital against medical advice before undergoing a necessary surgery for blood clots in his lungs. According to the filing, armed officers removed him from the facility and returned him to solitary confinement.

The Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Kelly’s lawyers say he had been placed in isolation on June 10, two days before the alleged overdose, after they filed an emergency motion warning of a supposed plot by prison officials to have him harmed by another inmate. They describe his June 13 episode as severe: Kelly felt faint, collapsed, crawled to his cell door, and lost consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

The filing states that doctors at Duke recommended a two-week stay for surgery, but officers intervened. “His life is in jeopardy,” his lawyers wrote, claiming the Bureau of Prisons is “letting it happen.”

Federal prosecutors strongly refuted the accusations, calling them “fanciful,” “theatrical,” and procedurally flawed. They argue the motion disrespects Kelly’s victims and portrays him as a “master manipulator.”

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, with an additional 20-year sentence imposed for related charges.

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

1. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care

2. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter

3. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation

4. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia

5. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death

6. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever

7. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award

8. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke

9. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms

10. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo

11. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet

12. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies

13. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

14. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school

15. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer

16. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse

17. Diddy’s Lawyers Fight to Remove Kid Cudi’s Testimony About Porsche Fire

18. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs

19. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together

20. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy

21. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University

22. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.

23. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed

24. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts

25. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex

26. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans

27. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol

28. Halle Bailey Seeks Protection From DDG, Alleges Abuse

29. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles

30. Cassie testifies at Diddy’s trial

31. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident

32. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set

33. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress

34. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE

35. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House

36. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent

37. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft

38. Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle

39. Shannon Sharpe Accused of Rape in $50 Million Lawsuit

40. Brian Steel joins Diddy’s defense team

41. Gayle Kings makes her way to space

42. Vybz Kartel shuts the Barclays center down

43. Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors

44. Toni Braxton and Birdman allegedly tied the knot?

45. Soulja Boy to pay over $4 million in damages for sexual assault and battery case

46. Warner Bros To Revamp 1992 Blockbuster hit ‘The Bodyguard’

47. Detroit Rapper Sada Baby Arrested on Drug Warrant

48. Lebron James becomes first male athlete with own Ken Doll

49. Nicki Minaj named Billboard’s best female rapper of all time

50. Juju Watkins named AP women’s college basketball player of the year

51. Tamar Braxton Claps back at Jessie Woo

52. Sean Kingston And his mother, Janice Turner, found guilty on all five charges in wire fraud trial

53. Deion Sanders signs a 5-year, $54 million contract extension

54. Judge Dismisses Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Against Diddy

55. Juju Watkins Suffers Torn ACL

56. Are Sherri & Nia Long Beefing?

57. Sauce Walka Shot In Downtown Memphis

58. Yella Beezy Arrested For Capital Murder

59. Lil Durk Hints At Marriage To India Royale In New Single

60. Boosie Announces Scholarship To Honor Caleb Wilson

61. Fivio Foreign Has Been Jailed Since January

62. Jonathan Majors seemingly admits to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

63. UMG Files To Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit

64. DK Metcalf announces engagement to Normani

65. DC bids farewell to Black Lives Matter Plaza

66. Wendy Williams Passes Capacity Exam

67. Wendy Williams taken by ambulance after dropping desperate note from NYC window begging for help

68. Doechii Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

69. Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Diddy Lawsuit

70. Druski Named In Diddy Lawsuit

71. DDG Calls Halle Bailey Out Alleging He Hasn’t Seen Baby Halo In A Month

72. Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai Seemingly Confirm They Have a Baby Together

73. Amber Rose Addresses Joseline Incident On College Hill

74. Queen Latifah Performs During Quincy Jones Tribute At The Oscars

75. Oprah & Whoopi Goldberg Pay Tribute To Quincy Jones At The Oscars

76. Doja Cat Performs Diamonds Are Forever During James Bond Tribute At The Oscars

77. Paul Tazewell Becomes The First Black Man To Win Best Costume Design At The Oscars

78. Gervonta Davis & Lamont Roach’s Fight Ends In Equal Draw

79. Paige Hurd & Rocye O’Neal Announce Engagement

80. RHOP Star Karen Huger Sentenced To Two Years In Prison With One Suspended

81. The Wayans Family Accepts Hall of Fame NAACP Image Award

82. Kamala Harris Delivers Powerful Speech At NAACP Awards

83. Simon Guobadia Gets Detained By ICE

84. Cassie Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3 With Husband

85. Diddy Loses A Lawyer Ahead Of His Trial

86. Kodak Black, Tiger Woods & More Attend Black History Month Event At White House

87. Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Announce Engagement

88. Kendrick Lamar Makes Hip-Hop History With Three of the Top 10 Albums on the Billboard 200

89. Kevin Hart Shows Up & Shows Out As the first on court-emcee for the NBA Allstar Game

90. JAY-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissed, Sues Tony Buzbee For Defamation

91. Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed Towards Divorce

92. Real Housewives of Potomac Star Ashley Darby Finalizes Divorce

93. The Philadelphia Eagles Dominate The Kansas City Chiefs & Win The Super Bowl

94. Samuel L. Jackson Joins Kendrick For His Halftime Performance

95. Kendrick Lamar & SZA Perform At Super Bowl LIX Halftime

96. Jon Batiste Sings The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIX

97. Ledisi Sings Lift Every Voice & Sing At Super Bowl LIX

98. Randy Moss’ Emotional Return to NFL Countdown

99. No More BMF? 50 Cent Beefs With Lil Meech & Big Meech