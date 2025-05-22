Birthday Bash Playlist: The Best of GloRilla

GloRilla, this year’s headliner for Birthday Bash ATL, has quickly cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with, bringing raw energy and an unapologetic style to the music world.

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, her climb to success might seem meteoric, but it’s rooted in years of hard work and a voice uniquely her own. With all that she has accomplished, it is no surprise that Hot 107.9 has tapped her as Birthday Bash’s 2nd-ever female headliner!

Her breakout moment came with the viral smash hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” a summer anthem that resonated with millions and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance in 2023. The song’s success catapulted GloRilla into the mainstream, landing her collaborative opportunities with major artists like Cardi B, with whom she teamed up on the fiery track “Tomorrow 2.” These hits showcased her ability to blend Southern grit with catchy, anthemic hooks, making her a standout figure in today’s hip-hop landscape.

Beyond her chart success, GloRilla’s authenticity and relatability have garnered her a devoted fan base. She openly chronicles her experiences as a young woman navigating fame, relationships, and self-discovery, infusing her lyrics with raw vulnerability and fierce confidence.

Her rise is a testament to the power of perseverance and staying true to one’s roots. With several accolades already under her belt and an undeniable influence on Southern hip-hop, GloRilla is not merely enjoying a moment; she’s building a legacy. Whether performing on stage or connecting with fans online, she embodies a fresh, fearless voice, reshaping the rap scene one verse at a time.

Check Out The Best of Our Birthday Bash Headliner, GloRilla, In Our Playlist Below!