The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated June 22, 2025 9:30 A.M.

The Trump administration is defending its decision to launch a large-scale airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities without prior approval from Congress or consultation with top Democratic lawmakers. The strike, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” took place Saturday and is being described by the Pentagon as the largest B-2 bomber operation in U.S. history. Over 125 aircraft were mobilized, and 75 precision-guided munitions were dropped on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

Top officials said the strike aimed to cripple Iran’s nuclear program without escalating into full-scale war. “This was not an attack on Iran or the Iranian people,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “It was a limited mission to disrupt nuclear weapon development.” Vice President J.D. Vance echoed that sentiment, stating on Meet the Press that the U.S. is “at war with Iran’s nuclear program, not Iran itself.”

Despite the administration’s assurances, the move has sparked backlash in Congress. Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans, argue the strike was unconstitutional. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) co-sponsored a War Powers Resolution to limit unauthorized military actions. Massie criticized Congress for failing to reconvene before the strike, saying there was no imminent threat justifying unilateral action.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called the strike an act of war that should’ve required Congressional debate. “This is clearly hostilities,” he said. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned the operation has increased risk for U.S. troops stationed across the Middle East.

While House Speaker Mike Johnson backed Trump’s decision, saying it was “urgent and necessary,” critics warn that bypassing Congress undermines constitutional checks on military power — part of a broader trend in Trump’s second term toward expanding executive authority.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com

1. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer” 2. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces 3. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds 4. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up 5. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal 6. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won 7. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies 8. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates 9. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict 10. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill 11. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says 12. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill 13. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports 14. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities 15. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers 16. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade 17. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other 18. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants 19. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela 20. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran 21. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway 22. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash 23. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel 24. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue 25. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention 26. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean 27. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles 28. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies 29. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges 30. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations 31. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says 32. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations 33. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double 34. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination” 35. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands 36. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge 37. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court 38. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE 39. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion 40. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard 41. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools 42. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools 43. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody 44. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts” 45. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood 46. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban 47. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework 48. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash 49. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak 50. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer 51. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan 52. Trump makes trade deal with China 53. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV 54. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying 55. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume 56. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport 57. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003 58. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis 59. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration 60. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate 61. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans 62. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially” 63. Pope Francis dies at age 88 64. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations 65. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ 66. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized 67. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King 68. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics 69. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City 70. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations 71. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies 72. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs 73. Trump delays TikTok ban again 74. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news 75. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries 76. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says 77. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest 78. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies 79. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president 80. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake 81. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers 82. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5? 83. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs 84. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats 85. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials 86. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears? 87. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B 88. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education 89. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service 90. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space 91. Trump deportations challenged in court 92. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S. 93. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms 94. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts 95. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown 96. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames 97. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs 98. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed 99. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans 100. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections 101. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states 102. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce 103. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February 104. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect 105. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic 106. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags 107. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession 108. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza 109. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack 110. The government tries to avoid a shutdown 111. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation 112. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years 113. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada 114. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads 115. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2 116. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department 117. Trump addresses Congress 118. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect 119. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US 120. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office 121. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people 122. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont 123. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA 124. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages 125. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show 126. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials 127. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email 128. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director 129. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025 130. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says 131. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations 132. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash 133. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport 134. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money 135. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera 136. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system 137. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season 138. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta 139. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures 140. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 141. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl 142. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now 143. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote 144. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego 145. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport 146. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps 147. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl 148. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration 149. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head 150. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave 151. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance 152. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages 153. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead 154. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports 155. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump 156. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong 157. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education 158. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates 159. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood 160. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C. 161. White House rescinds federal aid freeze 162. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants 163. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance 164. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts 165. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship 166. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave 167. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions 168. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in 169. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President 170. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members 171. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S. 172. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect 173. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban 174. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy 175. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal 176. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark 177. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban 178. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas 179. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C. 180. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres 181. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” 182. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana 183. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation 184. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping 185. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom 186. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY 187. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’