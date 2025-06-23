The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated June 22, 2025 9:30 A.M.
The Trump administration is defending its decision to launch a large-scale airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities without prior approval from Congress or consultation with top Democratic lawmakers. The strike, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” took place Saturday and is being described by the Pentagon as the largest B-2 bomber operation in U.S. history. Over 125 aircraft were mobilized, and 75 precision-guided munitions were dropped on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.
Top officials said the strike aimed to cripple Iran’s nuclear program without escalating into full-scale war. “This was not an attack on Iran or the Iranian people,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “It was a limited mission to disrupt nuclear weapon development.” Vice President J.D. Vance echoed that sentiment, stating on Meet the Press that the U.S. is “at war with Iran’s nuclear program, not Iran itself.”
Despite the administration’s assurances, the move has sparked backlash in Congress. Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans, argue the strike was unconstitutional. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) co-sponsored a War Powers Resolution to limit unauthorized military actions. Massie criticized Congress for failing to reconvene before the strike, saying there was no imminent threat justifying unilateral action.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called the strike an act of war that should’ve required Congressional debate. “This is clearly hostilities,” he said. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned the operation has increased risk for U.S. troops stationed across the Middle East.
While House Speaker Mike Johnson backed Trump’s decision, saying it was “urgent and necessary,” critics warn that bypassing Congress undermines constitutional checks on military power — part of a broader trend in Trump’s second term toward expanding executive authority.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
Jussie Smollett Announces He’s Engaged To Actor Jabari Redd: “He Said YES”
Nelly Slams Kamala Harris For Imprisoning Black Men & Having A White Husband, Social Media Reacts
Diddy Scores Significant Legal Victory: Major Shift in Case
Karmelo Anthony Indicted By Grand Jury For 1st-Degree Murder, What’s Next?
9-to-5 Hater B. Simone Dragged After Saying She’s Now Forced To Shop At H&M Due To Money Problems
Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood