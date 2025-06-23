Listen Live
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Published on June 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kolkata SUCI-C Members Stage Protests Against US And Israel Over Attack On Iran

Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Updated June 22, 2025 9:30 A.M.

The Trump administration is defending its decision to launch a large-scale airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities without prior approval from Congress or consultation with top Democratic lawmakers. The strike, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” took place Saturday and is being described by the Pentagon as the largest B-2 bomber operation in U.S. history. Over 125 aircraft were mobilized, and 75 precision-guided munitions were dropped on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

Top officials said the strike aimed to cripple Iran’s nuclear program without escalating into full-scale war. “This was not an attack on Iran or the Iranian people,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “It was a limited mission to disrupt nuclear weapon development.” Vice President J.D. Vance echoed that sentiment, stating on Meet the Press that the U.S. is “at war with Iran’s nuclear program, not Iran itself.”

Related Stories

Despite the administration’s assurances, the move has sparked backlash in Congress. Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans, argue the strike was unconstitutional. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) co-sponsored a War Powers Resolution to limit unauthorized military actions. Massie criticized Congress for failing to reconvene before the strike, saying there was no imminent threat justifying unilateral action.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called the strike an act of war that should’ve required Congressional debate. “This is clearly hostilities,” he said. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned the operation has increased risk for U.S. troops stationed across the Middle East.

While House Speaker Mike Johnson backed Trump’s decision, saying it was “urgent and necessary,” critics warn that bypassing Congress undermines constitutional checks on military power — part of a broader trend in Trump’s second term toward expanding executive authority.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”

2. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces

3. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds

4. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up

5. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal

6. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won

7. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

8. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates

9. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

10. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill

11. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says

12. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill

13. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports

14. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

15. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

16. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade

17. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other

18. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants

19. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

20. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran

21. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

22. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash

23. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

24. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue

25. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention

26. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean

27. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles

28. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies

29. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges

30. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations

31. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says

32. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations

33. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double

34. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”

35. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands

36. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge

37. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court

38. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE

39. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion

40. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard

41. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools

42. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools

43. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody

44. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

45. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

46. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban

47. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework

48. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash

49. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak

50. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

51. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan

52. Trump makes trade deal with China

53. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV

54. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying

55. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume

56. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

57. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003

58. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis

59. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration

60. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate

61. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans

62. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”

63. Pope Francis dies at age 88

64. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations

65. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ

66. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized

67. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King

68. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics

69. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City

70. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations

71. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies

72. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs

73. Trump delays TikTok ban again

74. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news

75. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries

76. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says

77. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest

78. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies

79. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president

80. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake

81. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers

82. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?

83. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs

84. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats

85. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials

86. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?

87. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B

88. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education

89. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service

90. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space

91. Trump deportations challenged in court

92. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.

93. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms

94. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts

95. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown

96. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames

97. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs

98. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed

99. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans

100. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

101. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states

102. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce

103. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February

104. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect

105. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

106. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags

107. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession

108. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza

109. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack

110. The government tries to avoid a shutdown

111. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation

112. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years

113. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada

114. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads

115. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2

116. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department

117. Trump addresses Congress

118. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect

119. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US

120. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office

121. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people

122. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont

123. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA

124. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages

125. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show

126. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials

127. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email

128. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director

129. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025

130. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says

131. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

132. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash

133. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport

134. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

135. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera

136. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system

137. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season

138. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta

139. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures

140. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

141. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl

142. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now

143. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote

144. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego

145. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport

146. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps

147. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

148. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration

149. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head

150. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave

151. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance

152. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages

153. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead

154. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports

155. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump

156. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong

157. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education

158. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates

159. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

160. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.

161. White House rescinds federal aid freeze

162. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants

163. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance

164. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

165. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship

166. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

167. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions

168. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in

169. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

170. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

171. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.

172. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect

173. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

174. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy

175. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

176. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

177. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban

178. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas

179. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.

180. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres

181. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”

182. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana

183. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

184. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping

185. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom

186. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY

187. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close