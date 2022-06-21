Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“And we back outside! You said you outside but you ain’t that outside! Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside! In case you forgot how we act outside!” – Beyoncé

The queen is back! The award-winning grammy singer dropped her new single “Break My Soul” off her upcoming album Renaissance and of course, Black Twitter and the Beyhive are in shambles.

The new house track runs over four minutes and samples Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” as well as Big Freedia’s “Explode” and people can’t help but to compare to Drake’s new album “Honestly, Nevermind” that the rapper dropped last Friday.

What are your thoughts on the single? Check out some of our fav reactions below.

Beyoncé Says We’re Back Outside! Twitter Reacts To ‘Break My Soul’ Single was originally published on 92q.com