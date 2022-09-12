Beyoncé Had A Star-Studded Disco Themed Birthday Party

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s roller-disco birthday bash was the hottest ticket in town this weekend. The who’s who of Hollywood came together, on Saturday, to show off their rollerskating skills at Beyoncé’s birthday party. The Renaissance superstar, who turned 41 on September 4, celebrated her big day with an invite-only party at a massive mansion in LA’s swanky Bel-Air neighborhood.

Celebrities like Adele, Megan Fox, Ciara, Zendaya, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan, Kelly Rowland, and more broke out their best disco fits (including an appearance by Offset as Michael Jackson) to hit the hardwood with Bey. In true Carter’s fashion, there seems to be no footage inside the actual soiree, however, there are plenty of pictures from celebs showing off their fit before they arrived.

Beyoncé’s latest body of work Renaissance, which features heavy bounce-infused beats, was the perfect soundtrack for the affair. While Ye’ wasn’t spotted on the scene, he opened up on social media about his favorite track off the culture-shifting disc. “Favorite song on Beyoncé album,” he captioned a stream of Church Girl, which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-August.

Renaissance peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, with 2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall, Billboard reports. Keep scrolling to see who wore what to Beyonce’s birthday party.

