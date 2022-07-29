Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé will most likely go down in history as one of the greatest entertainers not only of her era but of all time. That status is supplemented by the warm response from the BeyHive to her seventh studio album, Renaissance, and the reactions are still pouring in at a rapid rate.

Ahead of the release, Beyoncé reacted to the leaked version of Renaissance while thanking her legion of fans for waiting to listen together as a global fanbase. The album boasts production from the likes of Mike Dean, Symbolyc One, Honey Dijon, The-Dream, Skrillex, Nova Wav, No I.D., Hit-Boy, and more. Features listed include Beam on the controversial “Energy” track, and Grace Jones alongside Tems co-star on the track, “Move.”

What most listeners have noted is this is primarily a dance record through and through, and Beyoncé’s undeniable vocal abilities and the sheer sound of the record is an audio highlight. Renaissance will undoubtedly become the soundtrack to rooftop parties, sweaty basement jams, and weekend workout sessions. It’s too early to call, but it goes without saying that Beyoncé has yet another smash album on her hands.

On Twitter, the reaction to Beyoncé dropping Renaissance as the summer slowly winds down is high and heavy. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Access all details on the album here.

Photo: Parkwood Entertainment/Sony/Columbia

Beyoncé Delivers 7th Studio LP ‘Renaissance’ & The BeyHive Is Beyond Thrilled was originally published on hiphopwired.com