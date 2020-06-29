BET Awards 2020 Winners

This year BET is celebrating 20 years of bringing Black Excellence to the main stage!
In 2020 of course the BET Awards are being brought to us virtually due to COVID-19 but the show must go on because our culture can’t be canceled. “There was no way that we were going to cancel the BET Awards especially at this moment when music is such an important activist”, BET Networks Executive Vice President, Head of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando shared with Terrence J during this year’s pre-show.
The theme was clearly about amplifying our voices, culture, and love.
Below are all the winners from the 2020 BET Awards…
1. Album Of The Year: Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
2. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
3. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby
4. BET HER Award: Beyoncé feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wiz Kid and Saint Jhn “Brown Skin Girl”
5. Music Video Of The Year: DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle And John Legend “Higher”
6. Video Director Of The Year: Teyana Taylor
7. Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
8. Best International Act: Burna Boy
9. Best Female R&B/POP Artist: Lizzo
10. Best Male R&B/POP Artist: Chris Brown
11. Best Movie: Queen & Slim
12. Viewers Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”
13. Best Group: Migos
14. Best Actress: Issa Rae
15. Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan
16. Young Stars Award: Marsai Martin
17. Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin
18. Best Sportswoman Of The Year: Simone BilesSource:Getty
19. Best Sportsman Of The Year: LeBron JamesSource:NIke
20. Best Collaboration: Chris Brown feat. Drake “No Guidance”
21. Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch
