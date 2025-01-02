25 Workouts To Get You In Shape All 2025

We’ve all said it but it’s time to do it! The beginning of the new year is your time for a fresh start and to continue or build upon the goals you’ve set in the previous year! If you have the goal to exercise more in 2025, here are 25 workouts to help ignite your health journey provided by Women’s Health and Ace Fitness.

Note: The workouts below, can be done at home, outside or at the gym. If you do not have weights, you can use any weighted/heavy item you are comfortable working out with like a book or water bottle.

1. Goblet Squat Goblet Squat is an exercise that is good for your quads, glutes, hamstrings, core, shoulders and upper back. 2. Halo Halo is an exercise that is good for your Shoulders and core. It will also help improve your mobility. 3. The Snatch The Snatch is an exercise good for shoulders, core, and back. It helps build power, stability and strength throughout the entire body. 4. Pilates Push-Up Pilates Push-Up is an exercise that is good for strengthening your triceps. 5. Weighted Sit-Up Overhead Press Weighted Sit-Up Overhead Press is an exercise that is good for core and shoulders. 6. Superman/Superwoman Superman that can also be called Superwoman is good for your core and back. 7. Hammer Curl Hammer Curl is an exercise that is good for your Biceps. 8. Reverse Lunge Reverse Lunge is an exercise that is good for your Lower-Body Strength. 9. Lying Dumbbell Pullover Lying Dumbbell Pullover is an exercise that is good for your triceps, lats and core. It also helps to gain more overhead mobility. 10. Downward-Facing Dog Downward-Facing Dog is a great exercise that is good for stretching out your calves. 11. Lateral Raise Lateral Raise is an exercise that is good for shoulders and your overall arm strength. 12. Dumbbell Woodchop Dumbbell Woodchop is an exercise that is good for your core, inner and out obliques and your shoulder mobility. 13. Lying Overhead Triceps Extension Lying Overhead Triceps Extension is an exercise that is good for your triceps, core and improve stability. 14. Shoulder Press Shoulder Press is an exercise that is good for your shoulders, core and triceps. 15. Side Plank Side Plank is an exercise that is great for your core and overall body strength. 16. Cable Row Cable Row is an exercise that is good for your lower back, traps, lats, core and can improve posture. 17. Hip Thrusts Hip Thrusts is an exercise that is good for your glutes and hamstrings. 18. Single-Leg RDL Single-Leg RDL is an exercise that is good for your glutes, hamstrings, core, improves your single leg strength which helps with your stability and balance. 19. Squat Jumps Squat Jumps is an exercise that is good for improving your heart rate and total body movement. 20. Cobra Cobra exercise is an exercise that helps with your abs, back and flexibility. 21. Crunches Crunches are an exercise that is great for your core. 22. Supine Pelvic Tilts Supine Pelvic Tilts is a great exercise that is good for abdominal strength. 23. Jump Rope Jumping rope is a workout that is goof for toning your body and cardio. 24. Calf Raises Calf Raises are an exercise that are good for strengthening your shins. 25. Sumo Squat Sumo squats is an exercise that is good for your lower body and outer glutes.