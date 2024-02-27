Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)
Songs that have really stood the test of time. A list of the best-selling country songs of all-time.
Here’s the top ten:
The post The Top Ten Selling Country Songs of All-Time appeared first on Country 97.1 HANK FM.
The Top Ten Selling Country Songs of All-Time
was originally published on
hankfm.com
1. “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash.
2. “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.
3. “Choices” by George Jones.
4. “Concrete Angel” by Martina McBride.
5. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” by Alan Jackson.
6. “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw.
7. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton.
8. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.
9. “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver.
10. “Fancy” by Reba McEntire.