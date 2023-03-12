HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

The 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Often called Hollywood’s biggest night awarding the best of the best entertainers with a golden Oscar.  But a lot of us really care about what they are wearing to the show.  Some of them hit the mark and some of them don’t.  From Angela Bassett in Moschino to Austin Butler in Saint Laurent, we count down the top 18 red carpet looks from this year’s Academy Awards.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Ashley Graham

95th Annual Academy Awards: Ashley Graham Source:Getty

Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Alberta Ferretti 

 

2. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Rihanna

95th Annual Academy Awards: Rihanna Source:Getty

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Alaia

3. The 95th Annual Academy Awards: Austin Butler

The 95th Annual Academy Awards: Austin Butler Source:Getty

Austin Butler at the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Saint Laurent 

4. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Angela Bassett

95th Annual Academy Awards: Angela Bassett Source:Getty

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Moschino

5. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Lady Gaga

95th Annual Academy Awards: Lady Gaga Source:Getty

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Versace 

6. The 95th Annual Academy Awards: Lenny Kravitz

The 95th Annual Academy Awards: Lenny Kravitz Source:Getty

Lenny Kravitz at the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Saint Laurent 

7. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Tems

95th Annual Academy Awards: Tems Source:Getty

Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Lever Couture 

8. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Michelle Yeoh

95th Annual Academy Awards: Michelle Yeoh Source:Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Christian Dior

9. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Michael B. Jordan

95th Annual Academy Awards: Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

Michael B. Jordan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Louis Vuitton

10. 95th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Vera Wang

11. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Halle Berry

95th Annual Academy Awards: Halle Berry Source:Getty

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Tamara Ralph

12. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Jonathan Majors

95th Annual Academy Awards: Jonathan Majors Source:Getty

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Jeffrey B Small

13. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Halle Bailey

95th Annual Academy Awards: Halle Bailey Source:Getty

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana 

14. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Ariana DeBose

95th Annual Academy Awards: Ariana DeBose Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose at the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Versace 

15. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Zoey Saldana

95th Annual Academy Awards: Zoey Saldana Source:Getty

Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Fendi

16. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Swayne Johnson

95th Annual Academy Awards: Swayne Johnson Source:Getty

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Dolce And Gabbana

17. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Malala Yousafzai

95th Annual Academy Awards: Malala Yousafzai Source:Getty

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Ralph Lauren 

18. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Mindy Kaling

95th Annual Academy Awards: Mindy Kaling Source:Getty

Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Vera Wang

Close