The 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.
Often called Hollywood’s biggest night awarding the best of the best entertainers with a golden Oscar. But a lot of us really care about what they are wearing to the show. Some of them hit the mark and some of them don’t. From Angela Bassett in Moschino to Austin Butler in Saint Laurent, we count down the top 18 red carpet looks from this year’s Academy Awards.
The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Ashley GrahamSource:Getty
Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Alberta Ferretti
2. 95th Annual Academy Awards: RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Alaia
3. The 95th Annual Academy Awards: Austin ButlerSource:Getty
Austin Butler at the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Saint Laurent
4. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Moschino
5. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Lady GagaSource:Getty
Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Versace
6. The 95th Annual Academy Awards: Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz at the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Saint Laurent
7. 95th Annual Academy Awards: TemsSource:Getty
Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Lever Couture
8. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Michelle YeohSource:Getty
Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Christian Dior
9. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Michael B. Jordan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Louis Vuitton
10. 95th Annual Academy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Vera Wang
11. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Halle BerrySource:Getty
Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Tamara Ralph
12. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Jonathan MajorsSource:Getty
Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Jeffrey B Small
13. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana
14. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose at the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Versace
15. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Zoey SaldanaSource:Getty
Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Fendi
16. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Swayne JohnsonSource:Getty
Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Dolce And Gabbana
17. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Malala YousafzaiSource:Getty
Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Ralph Lauren
18. 95th Annual Academy Awards: Mindy KalingSource:Getty
Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing Vera Wang