The trial covering the shooting incident between Meg The Stallion and Tory Lanez is officially underway.

But as both sides begin to recount the 2020 altercation other celebrities are already getting name-dropped.

It began with the defense giving their opening statement, saying that it may have been Meg’s friend Kelsey who fired the gun that night because the two women had a disagreement. According to Lanez’s lawyers, the two women were feuding because Meg had a pattern of hooking up with men that Kelsey had already been intimate with.

While in the car together all three of them got into an argument, which is when Lanez revealed that he’d hooked up with Meg after already getting with Kelsey.

The list of other stars that had allegedly been with both women includes DaBaby and Ben Simmons, according to his lawyers.

People waited with bated breath to see if either of the two men would address the situation and now it seems like Simmons did. He took to his Instagram stories to post a popular Rick Ross meme that originated when he made a guest appearance on AEW Dynamite last month. He simply points his finger and yells, “Accusations. These are false accusations.”

Despite Ben Simmons denying the claims, the tidbit went viral. See how Twitter is reacting below:

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com