'Bel-Air' Season 3 Trailer Hints At More Drama & Summer Fun
New Trailer For ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Teases A Hot Summer Full of Drama For Will & The Banks Family
It’s almost time to head back to Bel-Air. A new trailer for season 3 of the hit Peacock series based on the iconic Will Smith-led comedy sitcom is here, and it looks like we are in for a hot, drama-filled summer. Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family are enjoying summer in the third season of the show, and at one point, they claim they didn’t want it to happen.
While the trailer shows plenty of fun in Bel-Air, there has to be some drama involved. Carlton (Olly Sholoton) and Will still have an interesting relationship/friendship but also have to get summer gigs, so Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) suggests they work at the country club. The idea of having a summer job doesn’t sit well with Will and especially Carlton because he’s an entitled brat, but they don’t have a choice in the matter. But the new job is a blessing in disguise for both of them because they both discover summer love. As we see in the trailer, both Will and Carlton are also dealing with demons, whether it’s Will trying to make his basketball team and dealing with his deadbeat dad or Carlton still trying to kick his drug habit. Hillary (Coco Jones) and Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) have seemingly moved on but still have the hots for each other. Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv’s (Cassandra Freeman) marriage is still experiencing issues as Ashley (Akira Akbar) is still going through growing pains as a young teenager, coming to terms with her sexuality and being a young activist. Former house manager/Uncle Phil’s fixer Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) is still as mysterious as ever.
A description from Peacock about the third season reads:Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust? Bel-Air season 3 will continue the trend of cast members from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appearing in the Peacock series. Last season, Tatyana Ali joined the cast. This season, we will see the original Geoffrey, Joseph Marcell, join the cast in a role still yet to be revealed. Who knows? When we spoke with both actors back in March 2022, they suggested that Garcell might play Akingbola’s Geoffrey’s uncle in the series. Vic Mensa and Dulé Hill also join the cast in season 3 So mark your calendars: season 3 of Bel-Air, which arrives exclusively on Peacock on August 15. Hit the gallery for more photos.
