Even A-listers start somewhere. These 20 Black celebrities appeared in shows that were canceled before hitting their stride — but the stars certainly didn’t.

Not every superstar begins their career with a blockbuster hit. In fact, some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood had their earliest roles in short-lived or forgotten TV shows. These series may have flopped, but they served as stepping stones for actors who went on to become household names.

Think of it as a “before they were famous” moment — a peek into the humble (and sometimes bizarre) beginnings of today’s A-list talent. Whether it was a sitcom that didn’t make it past season one or a drama buried under poor ratings, these canceled shows gave rising stars their first shot.

From Oscar winners to Marvel heroes, these Black actors pushed through Hollywood’s early rejections and emerged as icons. You might be surprised by how many got their start in TV shows you’ve never heard of — or barely remember.

Tap in as we revisit 20 Black celebrities who turned early career flops into full-blown fame.

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

The Residence Canceled by Netflix—And It’s Not the Only Black-Led Show Cut Too Soon

20 Black Women in Film Who Proved One Role Can Change Everything

Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Viola Davis – City of Angels (2000) Before her Oscar, Viola starred in this short-lived CBS medical drama with a majority-Black cast. 2. Michael B. Jordan – The Assistants (2009) This comedy series aired on BET and was canceled quickly, but Jordan was already showing star power. 3. Jamie Foxx – Roc (1992, guest role) Before The Jamie Foxx Show, he appeared in this gritty, underrated sitcom — a stepping stone to stardom. 4. Zendaya – Shake It Up (2010–2013) A Disney hit that launched her, but the show was canceled after 3 seasons, just before her global breakout. 5. Donald Glover – Community (2009–2015) While a cult hit, Community was shuffled and canceled repeatedly — Glover left before his music and Emmy run. 6. Chadwick Boseman – Lincoln Heights (2007–2009) Before Black Panther, Chadwick had a recurring role on this family drama that ended after 4 seasons. 7. Kerry Washington – Wonderfalls (2004) She had a brief appearance before Scandal fame in this cult-favorite Fox series canceled after 4 episodes. 8. Regina King – 227 (1985–1990) Her first major role was in this NBC sitcom that faded just before the 90s, but launched her acting career. 9. Octavia Spencer – Halfway Home (2007) A short-lived improv-based sitcom on Comedy Central — Spencer was far from the Oscar winner she’d become. 10. Mahershala Ali – The 4400 (2004–2007) Ali starred in this sci-fi series on USA Network before grabbing two Oscars. 11. Queen Latifah – Living Single (1993–1998) Canceled after 5 seasons despite high ratings. Its legacy? Paving the way for Friends — and for Latifah’s TV/film career. 12. Ultraviolet (1998, Channel 4 – UK) Long before Hollywood fame, Elba starred in this cult British sci-fi drama as a vampire hunter. The show was critically acclaimed but canceled after just six episodes — now it’s a hidden gem for Elba fans. 13. Anthony Mackie – All the Way (2001) A political miniseries that disappeared fast, but gave Mackie his first major exposure. 14. Yara Shahidi – The First Family (2012–2013) Before Black-ish, Shahidi starred in this sitcom about a fictional Black president — it didn’t last. 15. Lakeith Stanfield – The Get Down (2016–2017) Netflix axed it after one season, but Stanfield’s scene-stealing role helped him land Atlanta and Judas and the Black Messiah. 16. Tessa Thompson – Veronica Mars (2005–2006) A supporting role in this teen detective drama helped her land more serious gigs. 17. Danai Gurira – Treme (2010–2013) Before The Walking Dead and Black Panther, she played a fierce activist in this HBO post-Katrina drama. 18. Meagan Good – Raising Dad (2001–2002) This sitcom with Bob Saget only lasted a season — Meagan later took off in Think Like a Man and Harlem. 19. Tyler James Williams – Go On (2012–2013) After Everybody Hates Chris but before Abbott Elementary, Williams was in this NBC dramedy canceled after one season. 20. Issa Rae – The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (2011–2013) Her original YouTube series was eventually ended to make way for Insecure — a classic pivot from web to HBO.