“Batgirl” Cancellation Leads To Hilarious #HBOMaxJustCanceled Memes

If there’s one thing social media will do, it’s make a joke out of someone else’s loss.

And that’s precisely what happened when they found out that the Batgirl movie was completely axed from HBO Max amid the Discovery+ merger.

Warner Bros wasted $90M on the failed project, and now Twitter is making up terrible movies that HBO Max would also cancel, with the hashtag #HBOMaxJustCanceled.

Warner Brother Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently spoke on canning the movie and admits that that could have made some money off of it, but not being able to recoup the baseline production fees and not genuinely being behind the flick is what influenced the decision.

“We’re not going to launch a movie until it’s ready. We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter, and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it,” he said on the company’s recent earnings call. “We’re going to focus on quality…The objective is to grow the DC brand, to grow the DC characters. But also, our job is to protect the DC brand. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Beyond Batgirl, Strange Adventures, Season 9 of The Flash, The Wonder Twins, and The Supergirl movie, are just some of the productions affected by the streaming platform’s woes. Still, despite the explanation, Twitter got creative and got some jokes off.

The horrible pitches include Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson as Squidward and even a Secret Service edition of Taxi Cab Confessions. Check out some of the best memes below:

