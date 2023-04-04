Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” A new teaser trailer from the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie dropped today alongside character posters from the film’s stars. Check it out inside.

From Oscar-nominated writer and director Gerwig comes Barbie, starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman, Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto, six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood, editor Nick Houy, Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt, music supervisor George Drakoulias, and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

Here’s the latest teaser trailer below:

Check out the new Barbie character posters below:

New ‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer Landed With Character Posters From The Film’s Stars Like Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp and More was originally published on globalgrind.com