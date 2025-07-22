Former President Barack Obama believes that young men need to have well-rounded role models.

During an appearance on his wife’s, Michelle Obama’s, podcast IMO, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson, Barack noted that it’s important to have many examples to raise “emotionally intelligent, competent men.”

“There are some particular issues with boys that as a society we are not addressing,” Barack said, HuffPost reports.

The couple noted that there are unique challenges raising boys that are different from raising girls. The Obamas have two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Barack added that boys need to have a “community” of men in their lives, noting that’s one thing he “loved” about Michelle, after seeing a “bunch of different kinds of men” in her life.

“That’s one of the things I think a lot of the times boys need,” he said. https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1945954797569360117

Barack noted that a gay professor in college was life-changing for him.

“One of the most valuable things I learned as a guy was I had a gay professor in college at a time when openly gay folks still weren’t out in life,” he recalled.

He added that this professor was essential in helping him become more compassionate and understanding. Barack stressed that a diverse community is a two-way street, which helps LGBTQ+ youth feel recognized and supported.

“By the way, you need that person in your friend group so that if you then have a boy who is gay or nonbinary, or what have you, they have somebody that they can go, ‘OK, I’m not alone in this,’” he said. “That, I think, is creating community. I know it’s corny, but it’s what they need.” Podcasts aside, the Obamas, through their Higher Grounds production company, have a sketch comedy show on the way with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David.

See social media’s reaction to Obama’s appearance on his wife’s podcast below.

Barack Obama Stresses The Importance Of Men Having LGBTQ+ Friends was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.