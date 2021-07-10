Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Summer just isn’t summer without the right songs to keep the vibes goin’. Lucky for us, this Presidential Playlist features the perfect mix of sleeper hits, soulful tunes and Hip-Hop at its finest.

Barack Obama has been dropping a curated list of songs – some familiar and others not so much – for some time now. Jay-Z has made the list in the past, and appears again this year with his track “Allure,” from The Black Album. Drake also made the cut, as his feature with Lil Baby, titled “Wants And Needs,” seems to have made an impression on the former president.

Not to worry though, the list includes plenty of veteran voices: Music by The Staple Singers, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald and Bob Marley can all be found among Obama’s picks.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer.” The former president tweeted Saturday morning. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.

Be sure to check out Obama’s latest Summer Playlist for some new titles to add to your own music collection, and check out a few of his favorite jams in the gallery below.

Barack Obama Reveals His 2021 Summer Playlist was originally published on wzakcleveland.com