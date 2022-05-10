Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Balenciaga has taken distressed sneakers to another level.

Having a tinted or aged sole, or slight discoloration on the upper is normal to give kicks a cool worn in look but Balenciaga took things a bit far. The overly distressed kicks are wholly worn and have been dubbed the “Paris Sneaker.” Resembling the silhouette of Converse Chuck Taylors, the cotton upper is littered with huge holes and rips, while the rubber outsole looks trashed with a hastily printed Balenciaga logo plastered across it.

The sneakers will be available in several iterations of Black, white and red colorways, both in high-top and a low-top mule versions. The Spanish luxury fashion house is known for its hefty prices, and even the distressed sneakers will cost you a pretty penny as they’re going for $1850. By looking at the official site, you can tell that depending on the color, the shoes will come more or less distressed. The white colorway has the least amount of wear with some yellowing, and fraying, while the black pairs have a seemingly destroyed upper, scratches on the heel, a dirty toe cap, and grimey laces.

According to the brand, the new sneaker is “a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.”

Despite already appearing to be well worn they “are meant to be worn for a lifetime.” But if you’re more of a fan of a clean pair of kicks, the non-destroyed versions will run you $495 and $625. Many people don’t seem to be fans of the sneakers, making it perfect that they’re limited to 100 pairs.

The Paris Sneaker will be available in Europe on May 9, the United States and Middle East stores on May 16, and Japan on May 23. Plus, you can always preorder them here.

Twitter Reacts To Balenciaga’s Extremely Expensive Over-Distressed Sneakers was originally published on cassiuslife.com