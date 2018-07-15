#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

Posted July 15, 2018

Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to show us why they are one of our favorite couples right now. The two recently went on an epic honeymoon trip to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and definitely looks like they are having a blast!

From China to South Africa to Botswana, take a look at their around the world baecation.

Happy anniversary!

#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

22 photos Launch gallery

#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

Continue reading #Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

[caption id="attachment_2980797" align="alignleft" width="768"] Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty[/caption] Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to show us why they are one of our favorite couples right now. The two recently went on an epic honeymoon trip to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and definitely looks like they are having a blast! From China to South Africa to Botswana, take a look at their around the world baecation. Happy anniversary!

Related Galleries
Social Media Uses France’s World Cup Win As A Teaching Moment On Immigration
#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After Wimbledon Loss
Karreuche Tran & Victor Cruz Got That Sporty Bae Love
Feast Your Eyes On All Our Fine Black Men On The Runway Of New York Fashion Week Mens’
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now