Bad Gyal Is Back: Rihanna Navy Reacts To Her First Song Release Since 2022
Rihanna is finally back with a new song called “Friend of Mine,” her first since 2022. It’s a fun, fast-paced dance track that shows up on the soundtrack for the upcoming *Smurfs* movie. Rihanna isn’t just singing this time, she’s also voicing Smurfette in the film, which also stars Sandra Oh, Natasha Lyonne, and James Corden. The song has a big club vibe and was produced by Jon Bellion, who’s worked with Justin Bieber before. Rihanna’s voice pops in and out of the beat, and honestly, it’s kind of hard to tell how much of it is really her. It’s got more of a sampled feel, but fans, aka the Navy, are just happy to hear anything new from her. “Friend of Mine” is the second song to be released from the *Smurfs* soundtrack. The first was “Higher Love” by Desi Trill with DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. The full album comes out on July 13 and will also have a new track by Tyla. It’s been a long time since Rihanna dropped an album, not since *Anti* back in 2016. She’s been teasing new music for years, but only gives us songs tied to movies. On top of that, she’s been busy with her Fenty brand and her growing family. At the 2025 Met Gala, she confirmed she’s pregnant with her third baby with A$AP Rocky, so yeah, music isn’t her only focus these days. Check out some reactions below to Rihanna’s “Navy” first listen to her new song “Friend Of Mine”.
