Azealia Banks Posts & Deletes Tweets Defending Donald Trump Allegedly Sleeping With Underage Girls

Azealia Banks might regret voting for Donald Trump, but still feels that he is catching too much flak for allegedly sleeping with underage girls, as his base continues to push for his administration to release files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In what is becoming quite common, rapper Azealia Banks is facing intense backlash on X, formerly Twitter, after posting and deleting a series of tweets minimizing adults having sex with minors while defending Trump, who continues to feel the heat from his base regarding the Epstein case.

In one of the now-deleted posts she shared on the evening of July 26, the “212” rapper wrote:

Ok in Donald Trumps defense – f*cking 14 year old girls was really only made a social taboo in the 1990’s. My grandmother was born in 1927 and had her first child when she was 12. Teenage pregnancy only become frowned upon with the rise of Jerry Springer and I also can be honest about the fact that I was old enough to choose, seduce and decide to fuck grown ass men when I was 15.

I really don’t get why women are fronting like they weren’t fucking 40 year olds at 15 like come on now. I’m honestly not surprised or mad at Trump for getting some 15 year old p*ssy because those were the times. Goodnight USA for f*cking ever. Now … if he was f*cking a TEN YEAR OLD???? …. We have a problem. But if the girls were 13+, – who cares move on.”

Bruh.

Azealia Banks Thinks We Should Forget About The Epstein Files

In another post, Banks feels the Epstein case is getting too much attention, writing, “GOODNESS GRACIOUS, FORGET ABOUT THE EPSTEIN FILES WHO CARES.”

She quickly learned after dropping those heada** posts that a lot of people still care about the Epstein files, with many users on the platform calling her out, reporting her posts to child advocacy groups, and pushing for her account on X to be banned.

This latest mess follows Banks’ posting of UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s nudes that he sent her in her DMs on her X timeline for all to see.

You can see the reactions to Bank’s caping for Trump and his allegedly sleeping with young girls in the gallery below.

