Happy Birthday Ashanti: Look Back At The Best Pics From Her 20-Year Glow Up

For longtime R&B fans, Ashanti‘s worldwide debut in the early 2000s was a sight to behold: Backed by Ja Rule and the Murder Inc. imprint, she was the original sis who could not miss. Song after song, feature after feature, she was a radio darling and a 106 & Park mainstay. Between her and Lil Bow Wow, it was hard to pick whose videos remained on the countdown more.

We rocked with her during the high profile relationship with Nelly. Stood in silent support as 50 Cent and the G-Unit movement humbly ended her crew’s seemingly unstoppable musical run. And cheered her on as she re-emerged better – and badder – than ever.

Listen.. Ashanti was always pretty, but in recent years, she’s somehow managed to surpass her younger self. 20 years after becoming a household name, she looks better than ever.

Happy 41st birthday, Ashanti. Wishing you nothing but the best for the future as we take a trip down memory lane: Fondly looking back at your jaw-dropping glow up over the past twenty years.

Peep the gallery below.

1. American Music Awards 2001 Source:Getty 2. Teen People’s What’s Next 2002 Source:Getty 3. Ja Rule Party in the Park Source:Getty 4. Ashanti at Virgin Megastore Source:Getty 5. 2002 Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty 6. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno 2002 Source:Getty 7. Party In The Park 2002 Source:Getty 8. Ashanti Donates Memorabilia To Planet Hollywood NYC Source:Getty 9. Spring 2006 Fashion Show at The Tent at Bryant Park Source:Getty 10. W Magazine Launch New York 2005 Source:Getty 11. Post Grammy Soiree at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse 2009 Source:Getty 12. HENNESSY Artistry 2009 Series Source:Getty 13. ‘Good Hair’ 2009 Screening Source:Getty 14. Hip Hop Honors 2009 Source:Getty 15. Watch What Happens Live 2010 Source:Getty 16. Christmas in Rockefeller Center Source:Getty 17. Watch What Happens Live 2013 Source:Getty 18. White House Kitchen Garden Final Fall Harvest Source:Getty 19. “The Hamilton Mixtape” Live Performance 2016 Source:Getty 20. “The Hamilton Mixtape” Live Performance Source:Getty 21. The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg – 2016 Source:Getty 22. Fusion’s All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg Source:Getty 23. Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert 2016 Source:Getty 24. “Natural Born Hitters” Tour 2016 Source:Getty 25. Daily Pop – Season 2019 Source:Getty 26. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – 2019 Source:Getty 27. ABC’s “To Tell The Truth” – Season Five Source:Getty 28. Ashanti Visits “Extra” 2019 Source:Getty 29. 2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show Source:Getty 30. 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Source:Getty 31. VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule 2021 Source:Getty

Happy Birthday Ashanti: Look Back At The Best Pics From Her 20-Year Glow Up was originally published on wzakcleveland.com