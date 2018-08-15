Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

Aretha Franklin may have been born in Memphis, but Detroit is where she has called home since her formative years before landing a record deal at the age of 18.
From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is 100% Detroit, through and through, as shown in the below pictures.
1. Aretha Franklin In Concert – Detroit, MISource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – JUNE 22: Aretha Franklin performs at Fox Theatre on June 22, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images) people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,performance,scarf,dress,sequin,michigan,three quarter length,aretha franklin,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,brown hair,orange color,shawl,high collar,wristwatch,fox theatre – detroit,orange dress,smocking,detroit – michigan
2. Emanuel Steward Memorial ServiceSource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 13: Aretha Franklin speaks during Emanuel Steward’s memorial service at Greater Grace Church on November 13, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage) people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,michigan,aretha franklin,memorial event,detroit – michigan,emanuel steward – boxing trainer
3. Aretha Franklin In Concert – Detroit, MISource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 21: Aretha Franklin performs in concert at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board Theater on December 21, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,dress,michigan,aretha franklin,white dress,white color,detroit – michigan
4. Aretha Franklin And Ron Isley In Concert – Detroit, MISource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 22: Aretha Franklin and Ron Isley performing on stage at Chene Park on August 22, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage) people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,performance,two people,michigan,aretha franklin,ron isley,2015,stage – performance space,detroit – michigan
5. American Gospel Singer Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
American Gospel Singer Aretha Franklin (Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images) microphone,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,adult,music,headshot,african-american ethnicity,mid adult,mid adult women,archival,aretha franklin,neon,church,singing,performing arts event,hand raised,gospel music,choir,candle,detroit – michigan
6. NFL: NOV 24 Vikings at LionsSource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 24: Detroit native artist Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem prior to the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2016, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,artist,american football – sport,nfl,aretha franklin,match – sport,singing,jacksonville jaguars,detroit lions,minnesota vikings,ford field,thanksgiving,national anthem,detroit – michigan,nfc north,afc south
7. 2017 Detroit Music WeekendSource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – JUNE 09: Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and Reverend Jesse Jackson (R) during the 2017 Detroit Music Weekend on June 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,two people,michigan,aretha franklin,weekend activities,jesse jackson sr.,minister – clergy,detroit – michigan
8. Aretha Franklin Street NamingSource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – JUNE 08: Singer Aretha Franklin with family and friends during her street naming on June 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,friendship,horizontal,family,usa,singer,street,michigan,large group of people,aretha franklin,detroit – michigan