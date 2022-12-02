Unemployed NFL Wide Receiver & Struggle Rapper Antonio Brown Involved In Standoff With Tampa Police

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The DONDA Mafia is a mess. While antisemYE is expressing his admiration for Adolph Hitler, the so-called president of DONDA Sports, Antonio Brown, was in a standoff with Tampa police.

Antonio Brown will be “putting that sh*t on,” possibly behind bars following this latest incident.

Spotted on Tampa local news affiliate WFTS ABC Action News, a warrant was issued by local Tampa Bay law enforcement for the problematic pro football player.

While trying to arrest Brown, a one-hour standoff ensured with Tampa police trying to get Brown to come out of his home.

ABC Action News had a crew at the scene where police used a megaphone to call out to Brown to come out of the house. Police told Brown they’d already spoken with his attorney. After using the megaphone, they continued to call out to Brown with their voices while knocking on the door.

At one point, Tampa Police yelled at Brown, “we’re not going anywhere.”

The arrest warrant comes after Tampa Police were denied a temporary ex parte risk protection order for Brown. In the protection order request, Tampa Police alleged Brown “poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to him or herself or others in the near future and beyond by having a firearm or any ammunition in their custody or control or by purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or any ammunition.”

The Warrant Stems From A Domestic Violence Incident

ESPN reports the warrant was issued following a domestic violence incident involving an unnamed woman.

According to the sport’s website, on Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m., Brown and the woman got into a verbal altercation at his South Tampa home.

The argument became physical, according to the police report, with Brown throwing a shoe at the woman and trying to kick her out of his home.

