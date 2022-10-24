Angelina Jolie Attends Spelhouse Homecoming & ATL Twitter LOVES It

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Angelina Jolie at Spelhouse homecoming? Was not on my bingo card…BUT in fact, it makes a lot of sense. The actress’s daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is a Spelman College student. Spelhouse Homecoming was full of surprises, with 21 Savage bringing out Drake. Sorry Mr.Big 4L, but Big Angelina Jolie pulling up to homecoming might’ve taken the cake.

That’s right…Angelina Jolie was really outside. Mother-daughter time is essential as well! Now enough of the lovely dovey ish, check out some of the reactions below!

