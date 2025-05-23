Angela Bassett Unveils Stunning New Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Orlando

Angela Bassett Unveils Stunning New Wax Figure
Angela Bassett has officially joined the lineup of Hollywood legends at Madame Tussauds Orlando with the unveiling of her second wax figure. The new likeness is a breathtaking tribute to Bassett’s enduring impact on film, television, and culture, capturing her poise, style, and undeniable presence. Check out a gallery of photos inside. Standing side by side with her wax twin during the reveal, Bassett was all smiles as she admired the lifelike sculpture. “They got it right, it’s just beautiful,” she said, beaming with pride. Born and raised in nearby St. Petersburg, Florida, Bassett shared how meaningful it felt to have a wax figure so close to home. Styled in a dazzling black and gold FARM Rio “Sunny Mood” jumpsuit, the figure replicates one of Bassett’s favorite red carpet looks, originally worn at the Los Angeles premiere of The Book of Clarence. The ensemble is paired with stilettos and gold accessories, showcasing Bassett’s signature glamour. Every detail—from the outfit to the makeup—was carefully curated by the star herself, reflecting her hands-on involvement throughout the creative process. “To have a career that has brought me two wax figures at Madame Tussauds is kind of humbling,” Bassett reflected. “It’s a celebration of longevity and love for the craft.” The figure’s realism is thanks to the meticulous efforts of Madame Tussauds’ expert team, who took over 200 measurements and reference photos to capture Bassett’s exact features. “Angela was hands-on throughout the process,” said Paul Gould, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Orlando. “That level of involvement always makes the figure even more lifelike and personal.” After the reveal, Bassett toured the museum, stopping to pose with wax figures of fellow icons like Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp, and Lady Gaga—who once played her love interest on American Horror Story. Bassett is best known for her commanding roles in What’s Love Got to Do with It, Black Panther, Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, 9-1-1, and more. As a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, she continues to inspire generations through powerful performances and timeless elegance. Angela Bassett’s wax figure is now on display at Madame Tussauds Orlando at ICON Park. For more information, visit their website here.Award-winning actress and cultural icon
