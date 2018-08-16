Happy 60th Birthday: 30 Times Angela Bassett Looked Amazing!

Hey Everybody, you good? So excited about my cover story for NET-A-PORTER! Many thanks @paolakudacko, @sarafrancia, @theannabelbrog, @gemmastark, @jennifer_dickinson and especially my publicist extraordinaire @gnsquire ! https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/porter/article-716db44b5ed6df69/cover-stories/cover-stories/angela-bassett

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:14am PDT