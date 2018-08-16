Happy 60th Birthday: 30 Times Angela Bassett Looked Amazing!

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Hey Everybody, you good? So excited about my cover story for NET-A-PORTER! Many thanks @paolakudacko, @sarafrancia, @theannabelbrog, @gemmastark, @jennifer_dickinson and especially my publicist extraordinaire @gnsquire ! https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/porter/article-716db44b5ed6df69/cover-stories/cover-stories/angela-bassett
Feeling blessed & happy this @bafta Sunday in London, England! @jlynnstyle18 you did this one, girl! xoAng
Designer Info Jumpsuit by Naeem Khan Shoe by La Silla Bracelet by Gismondi & One Six Rings and Earrings by Darrell Roache (Black Designer) Ring by Dorriean (Black Designer) #Wakanda #StruttinMyStuff
Bonjour! #missionimpossible
Hey Everybody you good? I AM! #lovingstlucia #somebodyneededavacation #thatsomebodywasme
Hey Everybody you good? Cold & Rain makes me miss #paradise. @capmaison come rescue me!
Hey Everybody you good? Tune in tonight at 9:30pm PT to hear what I'll be doing this Saturday night! Hope to see YOU there! kkla.com @kkla995
Maya Angelou, the original Phenomenal Woman, would’ve been 90 years-old today. Not only was she an iconic poet and author, she also was a civil rights leader. In this urgent moment of social activism, let’s remember what she so beautifully taught us: phenomenal black women will be seen and heard, and we will always rise to the occasion. #wewillrise @phenomenal.ly
Loving my gift from @c_l_customs ! Thank you Ms. Crystal! #wakandaforever
Hey everybody, you good? I'm in love w/these bracelets & rings! Thanks @cldstyle for these amazing pieces by @judefrancesjewelry ! XoAng
Thanks to my Glam Team! @dandremichael @hairjunkierandy @jlynnstyle18
