College Basketball Superstar Angel Reese Signs Major NIL Deal With Reebok

“I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid,” Reese shared. “It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation. Together, I think we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore and express themselves unapologetically, and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it.”

Shaq did say that one of his first goals in the new gig was to keep his ear to the streets when finding athletes to be the face of the brand. And given Reese’s talent and immense star power, she’ll fit right in with Shaq and Allen Iverson with a personality to match. And did we mention they’re both LSU Tigers?

Shaq is making sure the next generation sees themselves represented in Reebok’s new era.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese,” the Hall of Famer said. “Angel is shaking up the space, just like Reebok has done all along. I’m proud to welcome Angel into the Reebok family and can’t wait to see how she will bring the brand’s legacy to the next generation.”

Reese’s fame began to grow earlier this year when her LSU Tigers were battling it out against the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game.

The trash-talking got heated between her and Caitlin Clark, as Reese taunted her while pointing at her finger as the game clock dwindled. It shined a light on how much the game of women’s basketball is changing, as it was the high viewed womens college game ever and did major streaming numbers on ESPN+.

