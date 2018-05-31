Andy Stokes , In Studio Jam

Posted May 31, 2018

Know as “The Northwest’s King of Soul” and inductee to Oregon’s Music Hall Of Fame, Andy Stokes has been sharing his soulful voice and undeniable musical mastery with the Northwest music culture for more than three decades. As the lead vocalist with the legendary funk band Cool’R, Andy signed with renowned A&M Records, and toured worldwide as a featured artist with the likes of The Stylistics, Michael Bolton, George Clinton, The Temptations as well as many others. The Acclaimed singer is now back with his solo debut entitled “Full Circle”. The Album is in rotation on Radio Stations from coast to coast and is having a significant reception internationally – ‘Full Circle’ debuted at No.30 on the UK Soul Charts and climbed to 13 in one week. ‘Full Circle’ is a brilliantly crafted soulful journey emphasizing love, life and relationships, which will make any true R&B lover swoon.

