Andrew Tate Charged With Rape, Human Trafficking In Romania

Andrew Tate controls a significant corner of the Internet as a figure who purports to be a leader of men and sells the angle of being the so-called “Top G” among other titles. Andrew Tate was charged with rape and human trafficking charges along with others in Romania, and both fans and critics of Tate are reacting as expected.

As seen in The Washington Post, Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two others were hit with charges by Romanian officials with the official charges reading as human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. Tate, his brother, and two Romanian women were arrested last December with the Tate brothers reportedly being on house arrest since March of this year.

The charges come after a months-long investigation into the activities and alleged criminal acts involving Tate and the three other individuals. According to officials, Tate orchestrated forced participation in online pornography onto the alleged victims under violent and psychologically controlling means.

Tate’s legal team maintains that their side is innocent and expected the charges to be read while stating that they will “vindicate” their clients.

“The indictment now allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers’ claims of innocence,” the legal team shared in a statement.

Today, Tate enjoys millions of followers across his social media pages who buy into his brand of brash masculinity and is framing the criminal investigation and indictment against him as an attack on the issues he stands for while authorities ignore other figures who have allegedly committed similar or worse crimes on record.

The timeline of Tate’s arrest can be pinpointed to a Twitter exchange between him and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tate fired the first salvo at Thunberg, boasting of his cars and their collective emissions total. Thunberg returned fire with a snappy email targeting Tate’s manhood which prompted Tate to fire back with a video response featuring him eating pizza from a known Romanian chain.

It was all the spark authorities needed to raid Tate’s villa in Romania after being tipped off by U.S. officials in the embassy at Bucharest that the Tate brothers were holding a young woman against her will.

Defiant as ever, Andrew Tate is still tweeting and declaring this is a takedown of what he stands for and not connected to his charges.

