Ananda Lewis Through The Years: Remembering Her Life, Legacy, Beauty, & Strength

Ananda Lewis, the beloved television host, journalist, and fierce advocate for Black women’s health, has passed away following a years-long battle with stage four breast cancer. Her sister, Lakshmi, confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Ananda was 52.

Ananda Lewis Was The It Girl In The ’90s – We Loved To See Her

I got to know Ananda later in life, and she left a lasting impression on me. But I was not the only one.

An entire generation of Black women saw themselves reflected in Ananda—smart, grounded, stylish, and unapologetically real. She first captured hearts in the late ’90s as a host of BET’s Teen Summit and quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in media when she joined MTV in 1997. Hosting shows like TRL and Hot Zone, Ananda was that girl – elegant, quick-witted, and always ready when the cameras came on.

Though she joked with me once about not having grown up with cable (or seeing the shows she would later host), she became the face of some of its most iconic programming. Ananda connected with audiences nationwide and interviewed some of the biggest stars of the time – from Destiny’s Child and Britney Spears to Brandy and Hillary Clinton.

Ananda Lewis Uses Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis To Empower Others & Raise Awareness

In 2020, Ananda shared with the world that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer – a deeply personal revelation that became a new chapter in her legacy. She explained that she had avoided mammograms for years due to concerns about radiation exposure.

But in true Ananda fashion, she didn’t stay silent. Instead, she turned her story into a platform, using her voice to raise awareness and urge other Black women to prioritize their health.

Even as her cancer progressed to stage four, Ananda stayed intentional. She chose a holistic approach to care and was transparent about not undergoing a double mastectomy despite medical recommendations. She focused on removing toxins and sustaining what she defined as a high quality of life. In February 2025, she published a powerful essay in Essence, where she spoke openly about her journey and the importance of listening to your body:

“We are not meant to stay here forever,” she wrote. “We come to this life, have experiences, and then we go. Being real about that with yourself changes how you choose to live. I don’t want to spend one more minute than I have to suffering unnecessarily. That, for me, is not the quality of life I’m interested in. When it’s time for me to go, I want to be able to look back at my life and say I did exactly what I wanted to.”

That quote captures the spirit of the woman so many knew and admired. Ananda lived by her own rules.

Ananda Lewis’ Legacy Lives On

She was born in Los Angeles in 1973, attended an arts high school, and graduated from Howard University. Her career eventually landed her first big role on Teen Summit, but her influence extended beyond television.

Those who worked with her saw firsthand how dedicated she was to shifting conversations—especially around Black women’s health. She made space for the truth, even when it was hard.

That’s how I came to know her.

I had the opportunity to work with her as she began sharing more about her cancer journey publicly. She was passionate about getting in front of audiences that mattered—especially Black women—and making sure her story helped someone else.

She leaves behind a legacy rooted in voice, vision, and impact. And for the women who grew up watching her – and for those of us who got to learn from her, laugh with her, and work with her – today is tough.

Rest in power, Ananda.

1. Ananda Lewis Ate In 1999 At The MTV Music Awards Source:Getty Ananda Lewis is serving the girls at the 1999 MTV Music Awards in NYC. Get into the black, the leather, and the body! Ananda has always been that girl. 2. Ananda Lewis Showed Off Her Style At The 2000 Hip Hop Awards Source:Getty Ananda Lewis worked the cameras at the 2000 Hip Hop Awards. Showing off her flat abs and melanin skin, she wore low rise purple and green pants and green fur. 3. Ananda Slayed In Blue Leather In 2000 Source:Getty Ananda Lewis gave the perfect night out look while attending an industrt party in 2000. She paired blue leather pants with a cut off white tank. 4. Ananda Lewis Was The Lady In Red At The 2001 BET Awards Source:Getty Ananda Lewis made history attending BET’s first ever awards show on June 19, 2001. The rocked a red sequin dress for the occasion. 5. Ananda Lewis Rocked Fur & Denim To The 2004 Billboards Source:Getty Ananda Lewis was not playing at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards. The personality gives another effortless slay in denim and fur. And that silver skinny belt? So ’90s. 6. Ananda Lewis Gave Black & White Sophistication In 2004 Source:Getty Ananda Lewis gave grown woman vibes at a Saks Fifth Ave benefit in 2004. We are loving her black and white halter maxi dress and simple accessories. 7. Ananda Worked The People’s Choice Awards Carpet In 2005 Source:Getty Ananda Lewis worked the People’s Choice carpet in a red and gold dress that is giving us geisha vibes. She chose to pull up her naturally curly hair into a tight up do to match her regal slay. 8. Ananda Lewis Glittered In Gold On 2005 Source:Getty Ananda Lewis attended the Miramax Films Golden Globes Awards After-Party in 2005 glittering in gold. She paired an ornate gold fitted gown with a half-up half down hair style showing off her gorgeous skin and melanin cheekbones. 9. Ananda Lewis Was Stunning At The PRISM Awards In 2007 Source:Getty Ananda Lewis looked stunning at the 11th annual PRISM Awards in 2007. The TV star rocked a floor length white gown with a frilly neckline, black polda dots, and an empire waist. So elegant, so pretty. 10. Ananda Lewis Visited Home & Family In 2019 Source:Getty Ananda Lewis stepped back into the TV spotlight in 2019 after a break visiting Hallmark’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood. She wore a striped shirt and jeans. Ananda had an effortless beauty that was unmatched. 11. Ananda Lewis Was All Smiles At The 2023 Essence Festival Source:Getty Ananda Lewis attended the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ looking fresh and fabulous. This was one of the starlet’s last official appearancesz. For the occasion, she paired a Michael Jackson top and printed relaxed two piece set.