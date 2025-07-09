Listen Live
Politics

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detainees Reveal Cruel Prison Conditions, Social Media Rips Facility

Published on July 9, 2025

For the first time, detainees at the infamous, makeshift immigration detention facility that’s earned the dubious nickname “Alligator Alcatraz” are talking about their experiences inside the facility.

“Leamsy Izquierdo, also known as Leamsy La Figura, a self-described Cuban urban artist, was arrested for a violent incident and has been at the detention center out in the Everglades since Friday,” NBC Miami reports.

“There is no water here to bathe,” he told Telemundo 51, adding that he’d not showered in four days.

Izquierdo noted that he believes that there are at least 400 people in the Florida facility.

“They give you food only once a day, food that even has worms in it,” Izquierdo said.

Izquierdo said that the lights stay on all day and night and the mosquitoes are “the size of elephants.” Detainees are not allowed to go outside and it’s freezing inside the tents, Izquierdo explained.

NBC Miami notes that Izquierdo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery after a violent disagreement with a tow company worker, who was trying to repossess a jet ski.

NBC Miami reached out to ICE, who have been arresting and throwing people into “Alligator Alcatraz,” but they claimed they can’t talk about detainees or the conditions they live in at their facilities.

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detainees Reveal Cruel Prison Conditions, Social Media Rips Facility  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

