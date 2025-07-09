For the first time, detainees at the infamous, makeshift immigration detention facility that’s earned the dubious nickname “Alligator Alcatraz” are talking about their experiences inside the facility.
“Leamsy Izquierdo, also known as Leamsy La Figura, a self-described Cuban urban artist, was arrested for a violent incident and has been at the detention center out in the Everglades since Friday,” NBC Miami reports.
“There is no water here to bathe,” he told Telemundo 51, adding that he’d not showered in four days.
Izquierdo noted that he believes that there are at least 400 people in the Florida facility.
“They give you food only once a day, food that even has worms in it,” Izquierdo said.
Izquierdo said that the lights stay on all day and night and the mosquitoes are “the size of elephants.” Detainees are not allowed to go outside and it’s freezing inside the tents, Izquierdo explained.
NBC Miami notes that Izquierdo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery after a violent disagreement with a tow company worker, who was trying to repossess a jet ski.
NBC Miami reached out to ICE, who have been arresting and throwing people into “Alligator Alcatraz,” but they claimed they can’t talk about detainees or the conditions they live in at their facilities.
‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detainees Reveal Cruel Prison Conditions, Social Media Rips Facility was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Nelly Slams Kamala Harris For Imprisoning Black Men & Having A White Husband, Social Media Reacts
-
Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
ICE Arrests Julio César Chávez Jr. Following Jake Paul Bout
-
Top Unhealthy Fast Food Chains Revealed by World Atlas Study
-
Op-Ed: Creepy Fox News Hosts Speaks On Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Personal Life, Offers To Set Her Up With ‘White’ Friend
-
LeBron James’ Says His Wife Wants Him To “F-cking Retire” Soon As Social Media Remembers Tom Brady’s Marriage-Ending Decision