Alex Jones Crashes Out In Tears Over FBI Memo Saying There’s No Jeffrey Epstein Client List

Since Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death, conspiracies have floated around a debatable suicide and the Hollywood ties he had. But now, they’ve all gone up in smoke.

Epstein was loaded with cash and was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of underage women, with his island thought to be his own devious playground. After his death, news of an “Epstein list,” —a detailed file of all the rich, famous, and powerful politicians involved with similar behavior— became lore.

And a new memo from the Department of Justice and FBI dispels it all after digging through his hard drives.

“These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” the memo reads. “The files relating to Epstein include a large volume of images of Epstein, images and videos of victims who are either minors or appear to be minors, and over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography.”

The memo claims that if Epstein had gone to trial, only some of the information would have been made public to protect victims, and it wasn’t sealed to protect third parties.

It continues, “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Releasing more info would risk victims’ identities as the files hold their “names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history,” and the FBI isn’t in the business of child exploitation.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones read the memo, lost it, calling the report “absolute horsesh-t,” and tried to connect the dots.

“The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad. NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!!” he wrote. “Next, the DOJ will say, ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.” This is over-the-top sickening.”

In the attached nine-minute video, Jones says that President Donald Trump could either prosecute everyone on the list or use the info to blackmail the deep state.

“I just really need the Trump administration to succeed, and to save this country, and they’re doing so much good. And then for them to do something like this tears my guts out,” Jones said through tears.

He also takes a shot at the Democrats, claiming they “look like dead zombies with their Pfizer shots” and are openly complicit in the Epstein cover-up because they’re “pure evil” and “openly promoting pedophilia.”

The list not existing has raised eyebrows since Elon Musk also alleged in a since-deleted X post that Trump’s name was on the documents, and Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that the client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

See social media’s reaction to Jones’ rant below.

Alex Jones Crashes Out In Tears Over FBI Memo Saying There’s No Jeffrey Epstein Client List was originally published on cassiuslife.com

