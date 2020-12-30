The year has been especially brutal to those within the vast Hip-Hop community and if the latest bit of news is indeed true, it will add to that tally. It is being reported that Adolfo Quiñones, best known as breakdancer Shabba Doo, has died but a recent Wikipedia entry says otherwise.

According to a Facebook post from The Lockers co-founder Toni Basil, Quiñones reportedly passed away, just a day after Shabba Doo shared via the social media platform that he was feeling better after battling an illness.

“It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family￼ announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-doo Quinones. In this difficult time we are requesting ￼privacy,” read Basil’s post.

However, a quick look on Shabba Doo’s Wikipedia page says that the legendary dancer and actor is, quote, “very alive.”

Quiñones became a household name due to the 1980s classic Breakin’ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.

UPDATE: The passing of Adolfo Quiñones AKA Shabba Doo has been confirmed by the family and it appears he was found unresponsive by a roommate earlier today (Dec. 20), just a day after posting on Facebook that he was recovering from what sounds like was a bad cold.

This crushing blow was made even more shocking after Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9 mentioned Shabba Doo’s character, Ozone, in a recent episode of their joint podcast with Tom Frank.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Shabba Doo.

—

Photo: Getty

Adolfo Quiñones AKA Shabba Doo Has Died, Starred In 1980s Classic Breakin’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com